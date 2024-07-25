Spire Motorsports seeks "clean slate," will part ways with LaJoie
Spire Motorsports on Thursday confirmed that NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie will not return to the organization in 2025.
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Schluter Systems Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
The decision not to retain LaJoie, 32, was especially surprising as when Spire announced its hire of veteran crew chief Rodney Childers beginning next season, it was to be crew chief for LaJoie and the No. 7 Chevrolet.
LaJoie has been a fixture at Spire since 2021 and has four top-five and six top-10 finishes over four seasons, including a fourth-place finish in this year’s Daytona 500.
A new full-time driver for the No. 7 will be announced at a later date, the team said.
Statement from Spire Motorsports
“Corey LaJoie has been a cornerstone of Spire Motorsports since 2021 and it would be impossible to overstate what he’s meant to this organization and how much I’ve agonized over this decision,” said team co-owner Jeff Dickerson.
“Corey put his heart and soul into this team. He rolled up his sleeves and went to work before we had a race shop, a toolbox or even our own cars. Those days, looking back, were so much simpler than where we are in our journey now.
“Back then, we just wanted to get to the race track. Today, we’re consumed with consistently battling for top-10 finishes and contending for wins in the near future.”
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
LaJoie was not quoted in Spire’s news release but he offered a statement to The Athletic earlier Thursday in which he confirmed his departure but vowed to “finish the remainder of 2024 strong.”
It was less than one year ago – August 2023 – that Spire announced a multi-year contract extension with LaJoie.
“In racing, there are always variables but one thing we all know, is this is a performance-based business, and it just hasn’t been there for several reasons,” Dickerson said. “All those reasons are factored in when it comes to making a decision of this magnitude.
“With Ryan (Sparks) moving upstairs, and Rodney (Childers) coming in next season, the best thing for Spire Motorsports is a clean slate for the No. 7 car in 2025. Corey deserves a fresh look from another organization, too, and we’ll do everything we can to help him get another opportunity in the Cup garage.”
LaJoie has 258 starts in the Cup Series over nine seasons, 22 starts in Xfinity and five in Trucks. He has neve won a NASCAR national series race.
