NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Spire Motorsports suspends Carson Hocevar, parking him for NASCAR finale

In an extraordinary move, Spire Motorsports has suspended their own driver for the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 6:41 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carson Hocevar will not take part in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Spire Motorsports -- not NASCAR -- have taken action against their own driver, suspending him for one race.

Controversy has followed Hocevar all season, and last weekend at Martinsville, he intentionally brake-checked Austin Cindric multiple times until he delivered race-ending damage to the Penske driver. He also spun himself out mid-race in a questionable moment that had rivals suspecting he did it on purpose.

'A decision like this has a lot of variables and a cascading effect across an organization like ours," said Spire Motorsports team owner Jeff Dickerson in a Tuesday statement.

"The easy thing would have been to leave this in NASCAR's hands and let them decide what any penalty should be. To us, however, this isn't about money or points. We believe in respect. Our integrity matters. This is the right decision for Spire Motorsports.

"Everyone here loves working with Carson, and we've enjoyed watching him thrive alongside our team. Sometimes the right decision for someone you care about hurts in the short term. The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn't meet the standard we set for our drivers, team members or employees, and there are consequences for that. That doesn't mean we don't love him and support him.

"Racing at the Cup level is a privilege, and it comes with an expected level of professionalism from everyone who represents Spire Motorsports. Well go to Homestead united and compete as an organization. After that, we can get ready for Daytona in February with the right mindset to contend for a championship."

Hocevar fell from tenth to 12th in the championship standings at Martinsville, and could easily fall further down the Chase standings by missing Homestead.

Justin Haley, who previously raced for Spire at the Cup level and delivered the team its first-ever win in 2019, will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet this weekend.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Harvick: NASCAR may penalize Hocevar for 'dirtiest of dirty tricks'

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Matt Crafton to make surprise NASCAR Truck return this weekend at Homestead



NASCAR Truck



NASCAR Truck



Homestead



54 min



Matt Crafton to make surprise NASCAR Truck return this weekend at Homestead





Dodge announces return to NASCAR Cup Series in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup 17 h



Dodge announces return to NASCAR Cup Series in 2027





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Carson Hocevar





Harvick: NASCAR may penalize Hocevar for 'dirtiest of dirty tricks'



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



4 h



Harvick: NASCAR may penalize Hocevar for 'dirtiest of dirty tricks'





Data reveals severity of Carson Hocevar's brake-check: "There's no denying it"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



21 h



Data reveals severity of Carson Hocevar's brake-check: "There's no denying it"





Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville

More from

Spire Motorsports





Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"





Spire says Joe Gibbs Racing now seeking nearly $150M in damages



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Spire says Joe Gibbs Racing now seeking nearly $150M in damages





Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts

Latest news





Spire Motorsports suspends Carson Hocevar, parking him for NASCAR finale



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



2 min



Spire Motorsports suspends Carson Hocevar, parking him for NASCAR finale





Lin Hodenius, James Roe partner for Lone Star Racing’s full-time IMSA GTD campaign for 2027



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 22 min



Lin Hodenius, James Roe partner for Lone Star Racing’s full-time IMSA GTD campaign for 2027





Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027





Matt Crafton to make surprise NASCAR Truck return this weekend at Homestead



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Homestead



54 min



Matt Crafton to make surprise NASCAR Truck return this weekend at Homestead

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe