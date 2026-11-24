NASCAR Cup

Spire returns check to Joe Gibbs Racing; rejects attempt to settle countersuit

At this point, Spire wants more than just the money it says it was owed

Matt Weaver

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 5:09 AM

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Spire Motorsports has returned the check for over $100,000 that Joe Gibbs Racing wrote to satisfy a countersuit filed in the ongoing legal matter regarding Chris Gabehart and intellectual property misappropriation.

Specifically, Spire countersued Joe Gibbs Racing on June 25 for what it says was a de facto trade agreement where car chief Cheddar Smith was released from his contract so he could join the No. 54 car and driver Ty Gibbs.

Spire says it did so because it reached an agreement with JGR that would see that latter agree to release an employee of similar stature or pay $100,000 in exchange for granting Smith an early release.

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Joe Gibbs Racing contested the characterization of the claim and merely stated that a resolution was not reached because it was being negotiated by Gabegart in his previous role before he left for Spire, which inevitably triggered an intellectual property theft litigation.

Seeking to resolve the matter, albeit not conceding legal responsibility, JGR issued a check for $108,087.67 -- the number owed plus interest. JGR stated the following reasons for issuing the check at the time.

“On November 6, 2026, JGR paid Spire $100,000 plus legal interest accrued from the end of the 2025 season—the full measure of the only obligation Spire’s own pleading describes, and more. By Spire’s account, JGR held the express option to satisfy the alleged agreement with a $100,000 payment. JGR has now made that payment, with interest. Even though JGR disputes that the parties ever formed a trade agreement for the release of a JGR employee or payment to Spire of $100,000, JGR issues that payment to avoid any further dispute over the issue. Because JGR has provided Spire the complete relief its counterclaims seek, there is no longer a live case or controversy, and the counterclaims should be dismissed for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.”

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Within a Monday night legal filing, Spire has stated that it has returned the check to Joe Gibbs Racing because it is not going to accept a payment in the absence of having a back-and-forth in court over the matter.

In short, Spire believes it was justified to sue over the matter and wants the court to eventually issue a summary judgement ruling in its favor.

“Having defaulted on Spire’s counterclaims—a default that JGR fought tooth and nail—JGR now seeks to avoid the defense to which it was previously committed by sending an unsolicited check to Spire’s counsel on the eve of filing summary judgment. JGR’s transparent attempt to artificially moot Spire’s counterclaims is unsupported by both law and fact. JGR’s motion fails because JGR is already in default on Spire’s counterclaims, its superficial attempts to moot the issues and avoid judgment unilaterally through a check crumble under scrutiny, Spire is still entitled to a judgment and fees, and there is no accord and satisfaction between JGR and Spire.”

For one, Spire was dissatisfied that Joe Gibbs Racing titled the check ‘Spire breach of contract’ and wasn’t going to cash a check titled as such on its merits. Spire also disagrees that the check is sufficient enough to resolve the matter.

Spire has also taken exception to Joe Gibbs Racing missing court deadlines to respond to various elements of the counterclaim.

“JGR’s motion fails across the board. First, JGR has already defaulted on Spire’s counterclaims and thus should not be allowed to (and, as a procedural matter, cannot) move for summary judgment. Second, JGR’s contention that unilaterally sending Spire an unsolicited, unassured check is sufficient to moot Spire’s counterclaims is foreclosed by controlling authority and, practically speaking, makes no sense. Spire still has an interest in obtaining a judgment, including to secure payment (something JGR’s uncertified check does not do) and to obtain attorneys’ fees. Third, JGR’s argument that the check it sent to Spire’s counsel creates an accord and satisfaction fails as a matter of law. Accordingly, the Court should deny JGR’s motion and allow Spire to continue litigating its counterclaims on the merits.”

Simply put, Spire no longer finds payment sufficient because it believes Joe Gibbs Racing has effectively called them liars. Spire rejects that narrative and wants the legal record to reflect it.

“Spire’s interest in a public judgment is especially acute in this case, where for nearly a year JGR has engaged in old-fashioned mudslinging against Spire all the while refusing to acknowledge publicly what its 30(b)(6) witness was forced to admit under oath—that JGR breached the Trade Understanding.”

That employee was JGR president Dave Alpern conceding under deposition earlier this year.

Q: “So JGR agrees. . . JGR would pay Spire $100,000?”

A: “That’s correct. That is the deal that Chris Gabehart made with Jeff Dickerson.”

Q: “Does JGR contest that it owes Spire $100,000 under the agreement we’ve been discussing?”

A. “JGR would be happy to pay if we receive an invoice from Spire.”

Spire says JGR has spent the past year discrediting and disparaging them, in their minds, and want some degree of legal resolution over it.

“Among other things, JGR has accused Spire and its employees of wrongfully soliciting its employees, stealing its sponsors, interfering with Gabehart’s non-compete, stealing its trade secrets, lying about possession of JGR information, and implementing alleged JGR processes at Spire. JGR abandoned some of these claims (such as the employee and sponsor solicitation) and discovery has shown that the remaining claims are devoid of merit. The few allegedly proprietary processes JGR claims Spire stole actually are well-known in the industry and were independently developed by Spire.

“Far from proving misappropriation, JGR has abandoned the ill-considered argument that a comparison of Spire’s 2026 racecar setups to JGR’s 2025 setups would support its case— indeed, its experts did not even attempt that analysis. Conversely, Spire’s claims have been fully demonstrated by discovery, in which JGR’s own corporate witness admitted liability. Spire is entitled to a public judgment that JGR is liable to it for breach of contract, just as JGR’s President admitted.”

Email from JGR to Spire re: the check

Email from Spire to JGR replying to the check

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