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NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Spire calls out Joe Gibbs Racing in fiery new statement

Spire boss Jeff Dickerson asserted that the organization "will not be bullied by Joe Gibbs Racing"

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Spire Motorsports logo

Spire Motorsports logo

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spire Motorsports has released a new statement in response to Joe Gibbs Racing’s latest court filing. Earlier this year, JGR sued Gabehart and later Spire, alleging a 'brazen scheme to steal sensitive information' from the organization.

This week, JGR is attempting to get the Western District of North Carolina to hold its ex-competition director Chris Gabehart and Spire in contempt, while also pursuing sanctions against Gabehart for deleting non-recoverable text messages that are relevant to the lawsuit.

Spire has responded with a statement, credited to Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson. It is the latest chapter in a contentious back-and-forth between the two race teams as the legal battle rages on.

Full statement from Spire

Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

"Yesterday, Joe Gibbs Racing filed yet another motion for a preliminary injunction against Spire,” the statement read. “The court has already twice rejected similar motions filed by Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR once said that this case was about 'its crown jewels.' Now, JGR is talking about stray comments at a few meetings and a debrief form. 

“JGR does not get to control what other race teams do through court cases. JGR does not own tire pressures, JGR does not own race strategy, JR does not own the people who work in this industry, and JGR does not own Spire. Spire looks forward to responding to JGR's motion in court.

“To be clear, months of discovery have shown that Spire Motorsports has done nothing wrong. I remain so proud of what Spire Motorsports has accomplished. Our Drivers, Competition Director, Crew Chiefs, Car Chiefs, Technicians, Engineers, and other specialists work harder than anyone to make this team successful.

“Spire's underdog story continues to inspire race fans across the country. Spire will not be bullied by Joe Gibbs Racing."

The jury trial surrounding this lawsuit will begin on Monday, February 1, 2027.

Spire fields three chartered entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, and is enjoying their best season yet with two victories and both Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez competing in the 2026 Chase for the championship.

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