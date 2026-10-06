Spire’s Jeff Dickerson about Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit: ‘Where is the proof?’

Throughout the entire Joe Gibbs Racing v. Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart intellectual property theft and restrictive covenant lawsuit, Jeff Dickerson has continued to make himself publicly available to defend himself against the allegations.

The Spire co-owner has continued to insist that Joe Gibbs Racing show definitive proof that his company is using intellectual data provided by Gabehart and said as much again on Monday during an appearance on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast on Dirty Mo Media.

“It would just be nice to see some evidence,” Dickerson said when asked about the litigation by co-host and 23XI Racing spotter Freddy Kraft. “That's all. It would just be nice. … It feels like we're just taking a lot of shots or a lot of bullets are coming our way.

“And whether that's stuff we're doing on the racetrack, off the racetrack or whatever, and I'm here for it. I understand the game and I say it all the time. ‘That's just show business,’ I guess. But I think we all remember how this lawsuit started. And I think we all remember all the allegations that were made, and now here we are, six months in, seven months in, and there really isn't anything.

“And so, I just don’t know how we’re supposed to prove negatives and I don’t know how we're supposed to just sit here and take it also. It's tough to sit in court and you hear that you're all these things.”

Dickerson conceded that the allegations are pretty scandalous and sensational, but is very adamant that there is no evidence, and that JGR continues to make allegations without supporting it with concrete proof.

“I just feel like there's plenty of media people that come to us and they'll be like, ‘Well, hey, isn't this interesting’ and ‘are you seeing these things’ and I go, ‘I know it's fucking interesting but there's no fucking evidence.”

Dickerson has said since February, when Gibbs sued his team and Gabehart for intellectual property theft and breach of contract, that Spire doesn’t need JGR set-ups or information because of the team’s alliance with Hendrick Motorsports.

To wit, Spire pays HMS for set-up assistance and information, and Dickerson said taking it from Joe Gibbs Racing would be an insult to both that alliance and the deep friendship between Coach Gibbs and Rick Hendrick.

“I don't want to disappoint Mr. Hendrick,” Dickerson said. “I don't want to have to get that call from him that … The first minute this thing got filed, Mr. Hendrick called and he's like, ‘Hey, what's up,’ and I'm like, ‘I don't know what they're talking about. We didn't do that.’

“So I don't want to have to go back to him and be like, ‘Oh, by the way, I know you're like my dad. I've been lying to you for 10 months.’ You know what I mean? So that's not what I'm trying to do and that's not what Spire is about.”

Dickerson said, if Gibbs continues to take this always through a trial that begins on February 1, he will gain a certain satisfaction from walking down the courtroom steps and have the media ask Gibbs why they never provided evidence and why they lied.

That’s his mentality.

“I want everybody to remember every allegation,” Dickerson said. “I want everybody to remember every redaction. And then, when we get to court, I'll come out on the steps and my five minutes of happiness is going to be when I get to go on the courthouse steps and say my shit.

“But unfortunately, after that, I got to pay the legal bills, so I lost anyway. But that's really it. I guess that'll be our five minutes of fun and that's that.”