Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

shares
comments
By:

Daytona 500 pole qualifying set the field for the Duels at Daytona where drivers will race it out for their starting positions in the big race.

Alex Bowman delivered Hendrick Motorsports yet another Daytona 500 pole with teammate William Byron alongside. These two will take the green as the pole-sitter in their respective Duel races Thursday evening.

Their starting positions are also the only ones unaffected by where they finish in the twin 150-mile, 60-lap races.

Additionally, Ryan Preece and David Ragan qualified best among the eight open times and locked themselves into the race, leaving just two spots for the remaining six open teams to fight for.

Duel 1 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver No. Team
1. Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
2. Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
4. Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
5. Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
6. Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team
7. Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8. Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
9. Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
10. Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske
11. Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
12. Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
13. Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
14. Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
15. Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
16. Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
17. Ty Dillon 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
18. Jamie McMurray 77 Spire Motorsports
19. Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
20. Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
21. Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing
22. Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing

Duel 2 Starting Lineup

Starting Pos. Driver No. Team
1. William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
2. Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
3. Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
4. Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
5. Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
6. David Ragan 36 Front Row Motorsports
7. Kurt Busch 2 Chip Ganassi Racing
8. Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
9. Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
10. Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing
11. Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
12. Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
13. Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
14. Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
15. Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
16. Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
17. Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
18. Garrett Smithley 13 Motorsports Business Management
19. BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
20. Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
21. Derrike Cope 15 Rick Ware Racing
22. Noah Gragson 62 Beard Motorsports

 

Related video

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Previous article

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

1h
2
World Rallycross

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021

4h
Latest news
Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
NAS

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

1h
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

1h
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

14h
2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

20h
Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
NAS

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

22h
Latest videos
Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’ 00:56
NASCAR Cup
8h

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500 08:25:43
NASCAR Cup
14h

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500

Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500 08:25:37
NASCAR Cup
20h

Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash 00:43
NASCAR Cup
20h

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash 01:28
NASCAR Cup
21h

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021

Latest news

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.