Two Stewart-Haas Racing employees test positive for COVID-19

R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Two Stewart-Haas Racing employees test positive for COVID-19

shares
comments
Two Stewart-Haas Racing employees test positive for COVID-19
By:
Jun 20, 2020, 3:10 AM

Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed Friday night that two of its race shop employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

SHR released the following statement:

“Stewart-Haas Racing has experienced two positive COVID-19 test results, neither of which involved personnel who travel to race events.

“Robust protocols have been in place and continue to be followed diligently to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community.”

The cases are the first publicly announced of the virus among NASCAR team members. Following the cancellation of the original Atlanta race weekend in March, a NASCAR employee who worked at the track that weekend before the event was postponed tested positive for COVID-19.

Since NASCAR resumed its racing schedule on May 17, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among those who have attended races.

NASCAR undertakes temperature checks and medical screenings of all at-track personnel for every race but does not administer COVID-19 tests at the track.

There was no immediate response from NASCAR regarding SHR’s statement.

Next article
David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins

Previous article

David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

