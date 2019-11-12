Tony Stewart named honorary pace car driver at Homestead
Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will serve as the honorary pace car driver in this weekend's title-decider at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Stewart, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January, will lead the field to the green flag in a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
“Having Tony Stewart drive the pace car on Sunday is what hosting the championship is about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Stewart is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR and motorsports as a whole. He’s won in IndyCars, Sprint cars and much more and will always be known as having performed at the top level in multiple disciplines. We are thrilled that he will be a part of our championship race.”
Stewart, a three-time winner at Homestead has one driver still in the championship fight with Kevin Harvick. Harvick won his only title for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and enters this weekend's finale as the only non-Joe Gibbs Racing driver.
