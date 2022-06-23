Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more Next / "The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride
NASCAR Cup News

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars star Brodie Kostecki is looking to dovetail a partial NASCAR Cup Series programme with his Australian commitments next season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Kostecki began to put his NASCAR plan into place during a recent trip to the US where he took in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Cup Series race at WWT Raceway.

While Stateside he kicked off talks with potential parties that could facilitate a partial Cup or Xfinity Series programme next season.

The idea isn't for a full switch from Supercars to NASCAR next year, but a handful of races to supplement was is a comparatively short Supercars season.

Extra curricular activities are common for Supercars drivers, with Shane van Gisbergen a regular in GT and rally cars, while Cam Waters and Kostecki himself take part in a lot of off-season sprintcar racing.

Kostecki just wants more racing

However pairing Supercars with NASCAR would be a unique path for the Erebus Motorsport driver.

"I don't have anything set in stone. Whether it's Cup or Xfinity, I'm not too fazed," he told Motorsport.com.

"I just want to do more racing next year. That will go along with my Supercars schedule. It's just more racing in general.

"I think a few people have read it a bit differently to what I'm trying to achieve, and that's to race more often. We only race 12 or 13 times a year and that doesn't really satisfy me. So I want to race a bit more."

Kostecki is no stranger to the NASCAR system having spent much a significant part of his junior career racing in the US. He competed in the ARCA Menards Series East before returning to his native Australia to chase a career in Supercars.

That means he could feasibly race on either an oval or a road course, although he admits he would prefer to start on a road course.

"I would love to do a road course and see how I go there, and just go from there," he said.

Kostecki's US experience means he also has plenty of contacts in the NASCAR world, with his recent trip including some time spent with Martin Truex Jr's crew chief, expat Aussie James Small.

"I was able to catch up with a few old friends," said Kostecki. "I actually got to catch up with Smally through [Erebus CEO] Barry Ryan, they are pretty tight, which is cool. He showed me around.

"We'll see what happens."

shares
comments
2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal
Supercars

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Brodie Kostecki
Erebus takes unique Indigenous Round approach Darwin
Supercars

Erebus takes unique Indigenous Round approach

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash

Kostecki confident Gen3 ergonomics have improved
Supercars

Kostecki confident Gen3 ergonomics have improved

Latest news

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more

Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.