Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Following an early rain, officials got the track dry in time to fire engines at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET, but as cars were taking pace laps, it began pouring again.

With no lights at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, NASCAR would not be able to complete the race once the track was dried again and it was postponed until 1 p.m. ET Monday.

The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.

Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend’s race at Las Vegas, will start from the pole.

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney complete the remainder of the top-five starting lineup.

With two races left in the second round of the Cup Series playoffs, Hamlin is the only driver locked into the next round, leaving seven spots still up for grabs.

The four drivers currently lowest in the playoff standings and in danger of not advancing to the next round are William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

The National Weather Service currently forecasts a 70-percent chance of thunderstorms for the area on Monday afternoon.