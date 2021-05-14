Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

By:

Talladega is offering COVID-19 tests and/or vaccines during an event at the track this weekend, as well as the opportunity drive your personal vehicle around the iconic superspeedway.

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

The unique offer is sure to attract race fans with the chance to take on the high banks, running two full laps at highway speed around the 2.66-mile superspeedway. 

The event is being organized by the race track along with the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be offered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time.

The drive-through event is part of continued efforts to get the majority of United States population vaccinated. This is just the latest of many incentive-driven programs with the goal of protecting people from COVID-19. The pandemic has claimed nearly 600,000 American lives since it began.

At the moment, just over 35% of the country is fully vaccinated.

 

