Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

The organization has formed a partnership with Amerivet Securities, which the team described as a 'leading service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer.' Dillon will pilot the No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday.

Dillon, who will be making his third start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, made his previous appearances with Kaulig Racing. He has 240 starts at the Cup level with two top -ives and seven top-tens. His best result came at Talladega in 2020, finishing third.

This weekend will mark Dillon's seventh appearance in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. His best finish came in 2022, finishing 13th.

He has two years of experience in the Next Gen car, but was let go from Spire Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Dillon now competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for Rackley W.A.R., currently sitting 19th in the regular season standings.

"I'm looking forward to making another start in the Cup Series," said Dillon in a release from the team. "The Coke 600 is always a special weekend and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity and hopefully growing this program for the future."

Conor Daly, The Money Team Racing, Chevrolet Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

The new ownership team includes retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Mercedes Elias, first-grade school teacher Rebecca Auchmoody, co-CEO of AmeriVet Securities Michael Naidrich, and former TMT Racing co-owner William Auchmoody.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, who was a co-owner in the previous iteration of the team, is no longer listed as part of the ownership group.

"We are incredibly excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series and could not have asked for a better event than the Coca-Cola 600 to mark our team's rebrand," SAID team co-owner Rebecca Auchmoody. "Ty Dillon's experience and our team's dedication set the stage for a promising start. We're here to compete and to make our mark."

Team AmeriVet will also be hosting two Gold Star Families for Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte.