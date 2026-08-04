The Clash returns to Daytona for 2027 NASCAR season

NASCAR has officially confirmed that the pre-season Clash will return to Daytona International Speedway oval in 2027, preceding the 69th running of the Daytona 500.

Now called the Wheatley Vodka Clash, the race was held on the Daytona oval from 1979 through 2020. The following year, it was held on the Daytona road course, and then on a temporary short track built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum from 2022 through 2024.

In 2025 and 2026, the Clash was held at Bowman Gray Stadium, where it was marred by cold temperatures and significant snowfall this year. Ryan Preece won this year's event, while the final Daytona (oval) Clash in 2020 ended with just six cars running, and even the race winner [Erik Jones] had notable damage.

In 2027, the new Daytona Clash will be held on Saturday night, February 13. Pole qualifying for NASCAR's biggest race will follow on Wednesday, February 17, the Duels on Thursday, February 18, the Truck race on Friday, February 19, the O'Reilly race on Saturday, February 20, and the 69th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 21.

Information regarding the Clash format and eligibility rules will be released at a later date.

The release also announced that the summer race at Daytona known as the Coke Zero 400 will be held on August 28.