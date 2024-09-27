All Series

NASCAR Cup

The NASCAR tracks open to those seeking refuge from Hurricane Helene

Those fleeing the Category 4 hurricane can find sanctuary at the NASCAR track Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Upd:
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts NASCAR's longest race (the Coca-Cola 600) every Memorial Day weekend, has opened its campgrounds to evacuees fleeing the dangerous hurricane that is pummeling the Florida coast.

Track officials have instructed people to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, found at the entrance of the zMax Dragway. People will also be able to access facilities on speedway property. Please call 704-455-4445 for more details. There is no cost attached to this and the grounds will remain open as long as possible.

The 1.5-mile track is owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc. and the Smith family. In addition to the zMax Dragway and the Charlotte dirt track, it also owns campgrounds just outside the speedway, located just off Interstate 85 via Exit 49.

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

On Friday afternoon, Bristol Motor Speedway also opened its Medallion campground for evacuees starting at 6 p.m. EST. The campground is located off Highway 394.

Race tracks have previously supported those affected by natural disasters, opening their doors for people seeking refuge from dangerous storms including major hurricanes. Both Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway did the same when Hurricane Ian struck in 2022, and this is just one of several examples.

Hurricane Helene, approaching from the western side of the state in the Gulf of Mexico, made landfall as a monstrous Category 4 on Friday near Perry, Florida. It is the eighth named storm and fifth hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. At its peak, sustained winds reached 140mph.

Charlotte also just two weeks away from hosting a NASCAR Cup playoff race with the Round of 12 elimination taking place at the Charlotte ROVAL on Sunday, October 13th.

