The storylines to follow throughout the 2026 Daytona 500

Here's all the major storylines you need to keep an eye on during the 68th running of the Daytona 500:

Brad Keselowski manages a leg injury

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Patrick McDermott via Getty Images

The 42-year-old broke his femur during the off-season, and arrived to Daytona with a walking cane. While there is still pain, he has every intention of running all 500 miles on Sunday. However, David Ragan is on standby...just in case.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch and the one trophy missing from his case

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

It seems like we say this every season at Daytona, but is it finally KB's year? He is facing the longest winless streak of his career, but before this drought, Busch managed to win just about everything there is to win in NASCAR -- except the 500. He is 0-20 in NASCAR's biggest race, and he now hopes to be the first pole-sitter to win the event in 26 years.

Can Byron make history with the three-peat?

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Only five drivers have ever won back-to-back Daytona 500s, but no one has ever won three in succession. But that's the unprecedented achievement sitting in front of Byron, who will start 39th in a backup car after wrecking in his Duel qualifying race. Of the other four drivers who had a shot at the three-peat, Hamlin did the best, finishing fifth.

The Daytona 500 debut of Heim and Zilisch

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

NASCAR's two biggest rising stars are running the 500 for the very first time in their careers, and it won't be hard to spot them on track -- Zilisch in those iconic Red Bull colors, and Heim in his neon yellow No. 67 machine. Both are hoping to leave their mark on Sunday, and for Zilisch, it's the start of his first full season of Cup Series competition.

The added importance of stage points

NASCAR Cup Series hauler Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

The Chase is back while win and you're in is gone. That means points are more important than they've been in over a decade, and the fight for stage points just got even more intense. Keep an eye on those final laps in Stage 1 and Stage 2, as they are likely to be nearly as wild as the finish.

Fuel-saving in the pack, and trouble at pit entry

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

Just like recent years, you can expect a lot of fuel-saving throughout the race. Drivers and fans don't like it, but it's crucial to win a modern Daytona 500. The field will likely fan out three-wide in the early laps, but it will be very controlled as they carefully manage their fuel mileage. Also, there's the very real danger of the first incidents of the race breaking out at pit entry, as diving from the pack to pit road has led to countless wrecks over the years -- including earlier this week in the Duels.

The underdogs made it, now what?

Casey Mears after making the Daytona 500 Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

Casey Mears and BJ McLeod beat the odds -- they are in the Daytona 500. Mears' team spent days fixing his torn up race car, while McLeod picked up a sponsor after his unlikely journey into the field. But now the real work begins. Being in the race is its own victory, but they didn't come here to finish last. It will be interesting to see if either of these two can make some noise in the 68th running of NASCAR's biggest race.

Threat of weather derailing the race

Daytona 500 logo Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

An unfortunate storyline involves Mother Nature. Storms are approaching, and NASCAR already pushed up the start time by an hour. It will be a race against time, as the 500 has been postponed to Monday multiple times in recent years. It has been rain-shortened four times before as well, but that hasn't happened since 2009. Watch for NASCAR to expedite caution periods and for drivers to race even more aggressively once the race reaches the halfway point. Oh, and there's concern about the expected warmer temperatures and the handling issues it could cause throughout the field, so another weather-related angle to watch closely.

Unknowns around new Chevrolet body

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Chevy has a new, sleeker design for the 2026 season. And while there's a lot to discuss in regards to the upgrades, the main story on Sunday will be about how good it can push. Every major wreck in the Duels came off the nose of a Chevy, and other drivers may be wary about them because of that.

Manufacturer loyalty

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Toyotas, Fords, and Chevys will keep to their own for the most part during green-flag pit stops, and as they navigate the pack to get the upperhand on their rivals. However, those loyalties are always tested and alliances fall apart in the closing laps of NASCAR's biggest race.

Can Preece carry Clash momentum into the 500, and stay on the ground?

Clash winner Ryan Preece, RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Ryan Preece has 223 starts in the Cup Series, but zero wins. However, he also just won the pre-season exhibition race at Bowman Gray in an emotional triumph for the former Modified Tour champion. He has had a busy week, racing in New Smyrna before heading to Daytona, where he led the way in Daytona 500 practice. Maybe he can get that first official win in NASCAR's biggest race, but he'll likely be happy to leave without taking flight, as Preece has suffered two violent airborne wrecks at Daytona in the last three years alone. The good news is that the new flaps on the A-pillar appear to be working well in limiting air time for Next Gen cars.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Official starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500