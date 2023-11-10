The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

Once again, drafting tracks dominated this list, making up six of the ten closest finishes. The Xfinity Series is the most consistently featured series and the only one to deliver photo finishes at superspeedways, a road course, and even a short track this year.

10. Michigan Cup - Chris Buescher vs. Martin Truex Jr. - 0.152s

To start it off, we have Buescher who earned back-to-back wins after fending off a charging Truex in the closing laps at Michigan. It would not be the last time we see the RFK Racing driver in a nail-biter finish this year.

9. Portland Xfinity - Cole Custer vs. Justin Allgaier - 0.142s

In a wild overtime finish, the top-three all blew the first chicane at the Portland road course, handing the lead to Custer. Allgaier did a remarkable job to run him back down, but came up just a little bit short at the finish line.

8. Talladega Xfinity - Jeb Burton vs. Sheldon Creed - 0.113s

Burton made his car very wide, holding back the pack and earning his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series win. Creed would finish a close second, which unfortunately became a familiar place for him during the 2023 season. It was also the first-ever victory for Jordan Anderson Racing, locking them into the playoffs.

7. Daytona Cup - Chris Buescher vs. Brad Keselowski - 0.098s

With help from team-mate and boss Keselowski, Buescher led the duo of Ford Mustangs to an RFK Racing 1-2 finish in the regular season finale at Daytona. It was the first 1-2 finish for the team since Bristol in 2014.

6. Talladega Truck - Brett Moffitt vs. Ben Rhodes - 0.089s

The 2018 NASCAR Truck Series champion returned to Victory Lane for the first time in three years, earning his 13th career Truck win with a daring last-lap pass.

5. Atlanta Xfinity - Austin Hill vs. Daniel Hemric - 0.085s

It looked like Parker Kligerman might steal the win in what would have been an even closer finish than this, but he got hooked by Hemric while they battled towards the finish line. Hill was lucky to not crash himself, capturing the checkered flag while the incident unfolded behind him.

4. Las Vegas Cup - Kyle Larson vs. Christopher Bell - 0.082s

In the Round of 8, a win is like a golden ticket, guaranteeing a driver entry into the Championship 4. Bell's valiant charge got him to the rear bumper of Larson's car, but it was too little too late. However, he would have redemption one week later with a victory at Homestead earning him one of those coveted spots in the final four.

3. Martinsville Xfinity - Justin Allgaier vs. Sheldon Creed - 0.032s

This was one of the most chaotic finishes of the year. With a chance at the championship on the line, Richard Childress Racing team-mates Hill and Creed lined up on the front row. It was a full-contact battle for the win that ended with Hill crashing and Creed missing out on the victory by the narrowest of margins.

2. Talladega Cup - Ryan Blaney vs. Kevin Harvick (DQ) - 0.012s

In Harvick's final season, the veteran driver was hoping to reach Victory Lane for one final time. Blaney, who would later earn the Cup Series championship for Team Penske, made a bold pass down the backstretch and held on in one of the closest finish of the 2023 Cup season. Unfortunately for Harvick, the record books won't show him as the runner-up. He was later disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

1. Daytona Xfinity - Justin Allgaier vs. Sheldon Creed - 0.005s

The closest finish of the year! Naturally, it was Daytona and it was once again Creed coming within arm's reach of the checkered flag, only to be denied once more. In fact, Creed was the runner-up in three of the finishes on this list, and there are several other moments not listed here where his maiden win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series cruelly eluded him. Maybe next year will be different...