NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

This was a different kind of Carson Hocevar press conference

The suspended driver offered to conduct a solo desk media availability

Matt Weaver

Edited: Nov 6, 2026, 9:02 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Carson Hocevar at press conference after Spire suspension

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

For whatever reasons why, this was a different Carson Hocevar that conducted a press conference on Friday at Homestead-Miami, a day after posting an apology video for his actions the week before at Martinsville.

Having been suspended by Spire Motorsports earlier in the week, which predated a $100,000 fine and 25-point deduction, Hocevar offered to do a press conference taking every question on the topic.

In this moment, Hocevar was independent of his usual boyish exuberance and somberly answered each question that came his way.

Immediately following the race last week, Hocevar said brake-checking Austin Cindric was 'just Martinsville' and expressed no remorse for knocking the Team Penske No. 2 out of the race with it. He continued to do it four times over two laps even as spotter Tyler Green pleaded with him to ‘stop Carson.’

The sudden stops transferred over 1,000 pounds of pressure from the rear end of the Spire No. 77 to the front of the Penske No. 2 each time it happened.

Read Also:

The post-race scene was a familiar one, with several drivers accusing Hocevar of numerous breaches of driver etiquette, with the Spire youngster shrugging them off. NASCAR has now fined him a combined three times and for $150,000 with the Spire suspension adding to the heaviest punitive action applied to him yet.

Why is this time different than all the others?

“Maybe the stove wasn't hot enough, Jeff,” Hocevar said, referencing team owner Jeff Dickerson. “I wanted to keep my hand on it until it finally burned and I burned my hand.”

Hocevar said it wasn’t about the money either. Sure, the fines are hefty, but it seemed like this entire weekend is turning into a public flagellation of sorts.

“It's more so obviously the actions that come with the fines,” Hocevar said. “It's no different than Jeff says, he kind of explained to me, he's like, ‘To a millionaire or a billionaire, what's a parking ticket? Screw it. I'm just going to park here no matter what it is because it doesn't really hurt me.’

“So, I think, ultimately the burn is me not driving.”

Read Also:

Spire suspended Hocevar and not NASCAR, meaning the team set the terms and not the Sanctioning Body. A NASCAR suspension means Hocevar is prevented from being anywhere that his annual credential would allow him access to.

Spire has him at the track, taking questions from the media, and being around the team all weekend even as Justin Haley drives the car that still has the ‘HOCEVAR’ name plate affixed to the windshield.

He will spend all weekend signing for fans as long as he is not at the pit stall supporting Haley and crew chief Luke Lambert.

“That’s obviously going to be difficult, but at the same time it's not because I think Jeff made the right call and I'm a believer in it,” Hocevar said.

He says if he thought it was ‘difficult’ then that would also mean he thought it was ‘unfair.’ He says he accepts this and wants to make this right in the eyes of Dickerson on down.

Watch: Hocevar takes responsibility for Homestead benching: 'I did this'

When first asked what provoked him to brake check Cindric, Hocevar responded with a curt ‘it doesn’t matter.’ It sounded dismissive.

“I'm not going to sit here and explain every why because all that matters is you do it,” Hocevar said. “There's no explanation for it that would make it make sense or whatnot.”

In a follow-up, Hocevar seemed to understand that he came across as dismissive and was grateful for the chance to explain it again.

“I'm glad you asked me to clarify that,” Hocevar said. “I don't think it matters to sit here and explain it, right, or sit here and to digest it. Number one, I think Martinsville, I could sit here and be like, ‘Oh, Martinsville just creates you to do unhinged things.’

“How many times have we seen people go wide open in the middle of a corner or brake-check? Maybe not four times. Maybe that's a little extreme obviously, but I just don't think it matters for me to sit up here and go through every little detail of why or try to explain why I was or wasn't mad or wanted to do this because of this.

“Ultimately, it’s just I would like to not do this again, and within our four walls, we’re going to work on that.”

Hocevar said the highlight reels never show brake-checks. They show bump-and-runs but not what he did.

“Badasses make moves going forward, not backwards,” he said.

Hocevar said he is not going to go out of his way to apologize to everyone that feels aggrieved by him. He’s going to say so if they pass each other this weekend, but he says he’s focused on actions and not words.

In this moment, Hocevar says he recognizes that in the pursuit of aggression and authenticity, he crossed a ‘sportsmanship and integrity’ line. He says he went well beyond that line on Sunday.

“So when it's not checked at the door, you probably start taking and get greedy and keep going for further throws and further fouls,” Hocevar said. “And eventually I made a very flagrant un-sportsman-like foul. So, I think that's where the difference is.”

What about those who don’t believe him?

“That's fine.”

He let the silence linger for a few seconds.

“I mean, I'm not going to go chase everybody's opinion and I wouldn't expect that,” Hocevar said. “It's not going to just change overnight for people to … Things take time. And I think sports are great for that, that I think it's good to be cheered and booed; and have polarizing decisions.

“You have your drivers and that you are ‘ride or die’ for or you absolutely hate that your driver was affected by this driver and everything. I think that's all great.

“I would be a hypocrite if I said, ‘Gosh, you got to ride or die me even if you disagree. I think that's fine.’ And I urge my fans to not be so ‘ride or die’ at times and it's okay to criticize at times. We're not all going to agree.”

And if all of this means he still has some retaliation coming his way from still dissatisfied peers? What if he gets wrecked?

“Then I get dumped,” Hocevar said.

Again, the silence lingered for a bit.

“I don't know really what changes there,” Hocevar said. “I think that would just be racing. I don’t know. I guess I will just restart my engine, probably unspin myself around and see if I have damage or not.

“I’ll radio my team and say, ‘I might have damage on my left rear.’ That’s how I will react in that moment.”

But above all else, Hocevar says he really does not want to go through this week ever again.

Read Also:

Watch: Hocevar: 'Badasses make moves going forward, not backwards'

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Building new Fontana short track "will be a real challenge," says Steve O'Donnell

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Matt Weaver





Steve O'Donnell touts growth, acknowledges challenges in State of NASCAR presser



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



2 h



Steve O'Donnell touts growth, acknowledges challenges in State of NASCAR presser





Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day





NASCAR VP explains Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry penalties



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



NASCAR VP explains Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry penalties

More from

Carson Hocevar





NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains





Carson Hocevar posts 18-minute apology video: "I'm the bad guy"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



22 h



Carson Hocevar posts 18-minute apology video: "I'm the bad guy"





The biggest controversies of Carson Hocevar's chaotic 2026 NASCAR Cup season



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



The biggest controversies of Carson Hocevar's chaotic 2026 NASCAR Cup season

More from

Spire Motorsports





Spire Motorsports suspends Carson Hocevar, parking him for NASCAR finale



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



Spire Motorsports suspends Carson Hocevar, parking him for NASCAR finale





Harvick: NASCAR may penalize Hocevar for 'dirtiest of dirty tricks'



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Harvick: NASCAR may penalize Hocevar for 'dirtiest of dirty tricks'





Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"

Latest news





This was a different kind of Carson Hocevar press conference



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



38 min



This was a different kind of Carson Hocevar press conference





Why Toto Wolff sees Ferrari clash as "déjà vu" – and why escalation may be necessary



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



Why Toto Wolff sees Ferrari clash as "déjà vu" – and why escalation may be necessary





F1 Brazilian GP: Kimi Antonelli fastest in tricky FP2



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



F1 Brazilian GP: Kimi Antonelli fastest in tricky FP2





Building new Fontana short track "will be a real challenge," says Steve O'Donnell



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Building new Fontana short track "will be a real challenge," says Steve O'Donnell

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe