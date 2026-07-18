Ross Chastain must serve costly in-race penalty after three inspection failures
Chastain will be in a hole early in Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro, while the cars of Zilisch and Hill also struggled to pass NASCAR Cup inspection
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Three different NASCAR Cup teams failed inspection multiple times at North Wilkesboro, resulting in penalties for all.
The No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Hill and the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Connor Zilisch each failed twice. As a result, both will have their car chiefs ejected for the remainder of the race weekend and they will lose their pit stall selection. For the No. 33, that will be Clay Alexander, and Eddie D'Hondt for the No. 88.
However, the most severe penalty goes to the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Ross Chastain, as his car failed three times.
Chastain's car chief, David Fero, has also been ejected, but he will have to start from the very rear of the 37-car field (thus also losing pit stall selection) too. He was supposed to start 13th after qualifying was rained out. But the most significant penalty comes after the green flag waves, as will have to serve a pass-through penalty, putting him a lap down (at least) at the tight short track.
Chastain enters this race 20th in the championship standings, 45 points below the Chase cut-line. He enters this race with six consecutive top 20 finishes, and finished third in the All-Star Race held at North Wilkesboro, one year ago.
Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs will lead the field to the green flag, and you can find the complete starting lineup HERE.
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