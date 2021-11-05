What time and channel is the NASCAR season finale at Phoenix?

How to watch NASCAR championship weekend?

The NASCAR Truck Series will be the first to crown their champion on Friday. John-Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, and Matt Crafton make up the final four. Crafton is looking for a record-tying fourth title while the other three contenders aim for their first ever title at the Truck level.

Race: Lucas Oil 150

Lucas Oil 150 Date: November 5th, 2021

November 5th, 2021 Green flag: 8:09 p.m. EST.

8:09 p.m. EST. TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway Stages: 45-45-60 (150 laps)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will follow on Saturday with Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, and Noah Gragson. Can Cindric go back-to-back or will it be a first-time champion in NASCAR's secondary division? Hemric could do something never done before and potentially win the title without ever having won a race before, having finished second ten times in his career.

Race: Xfinity Series Championship Race

Xfinity Series Championship Race Date: November 6th, 2021

November 6th, 2021 Green flag: 8:46 p.m. EST.

8:46 p.m. EST. TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Location: Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway Stages: 45-45-110 (200 laps)

The NASCAR Cup Series title-decider will cap off the weekend with Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Elliott enters as the defending champion and most recent winner of the fall race at Phoenix. However, Truex won there earlier this year. Both Larson and Hamlin are looking for the first ever Cup Series titles.

Race: Cup Series Championship Race

Cup Series Championship Race Date: November 7th, 2021

November 7th, 2021 Green flag: 3:34 p.m. EST.

3:34 p.m. EST. TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Location: Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway Stages: 75-115-122 (312 laps)

