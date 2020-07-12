What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR caps off a busy weekend at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series Sunday. Kurt Busch enters as the defending winner of the event, who beat his brother Kyle in a thrilling last-lap duel in 2019.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will go live at 2:30 p.m. EST. Jimmie Johnson makes his return after sitting out one race due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Austin Cindric swept the two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend for Team Penske while Sheldon Creed captured his maiden Truck Series victory in a rain-shortened race Saturday. Ty Gibbs claimed the ARCA win.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.

It's the final points-paying race FOX will broadcast in 2020 before officially signing off following next week's All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag with Joey Logano alongside after a random draw for the lineup, based partially on owner's points.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Peformance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Pos. Driver Team 1 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Joey Logano Team Penske 3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 12 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 15 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 16 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 19 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 20 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 21 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 23 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 25 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 26 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports 27 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 28 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 29 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 30 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 31 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 32 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 33 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 34 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 35 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule this week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time