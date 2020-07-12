NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Kentucky / Preview

What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?
Jul 12, 2020, 2:07 PM

The 17th round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR caps off a busy weekend at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series Sunday. Kurt Busch enters as the defending winner of the event, who beat his brother Kyle in a thrilling last-lap duel in 2019.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will go live at 2:30 p.m. EST. Jimmie Johnson makes his return after sitting out one race due to testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
  • Date: Sunday, July 12, 2020
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Kentucky Speedway

Austin Cindric swept the two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend for Team Penske while Sheldon Creed captured his maiden Truck Series victory in a rain-shortened race Saturday. Ty Gibbs claimed the ARCA win.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.

It's the final points-paying race FOX will broadcast in 2020 before officially signing off following next week's All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag with Joey Logano alongside after a random draw for the lineup, based partially on owner's points.

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Peformance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Kentucky Speedway

What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Pos. Driver Team
1 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Joey Logano Team Penske
3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
4 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
9 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
12 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
15 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
16 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
19 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
20 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
21 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
23 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
25 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
26 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports
27 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
28 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
29 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
30 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
31 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
32 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
34 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
35 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule this week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
