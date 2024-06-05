Gilliland re-signs as Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup team leader
Front Row Motorsports boss Bob Jenkins believes Todd Gilliland can “lead us” to be a consistent playoff contending team, after signing a multi-year contract extension with its rising star driver.
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Gilliland, 24, has led a career-high 101 laps and has shown up near the front in many races this season.
“Todd and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time," said Jenkins. “We’ve watched him grow, mature, and show all his potential behind our truck and car.
“It’s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender.”
Gilliland is a two-time ARCA Series East Champion, two-time ARCA Series race winner, three-time NASCAR Truck Series winner, and a seven-time top-10 finisher in the NASCAR Cup Series in his first 87 starts.
He has been with FRM since the inception of its NASCAR Truck Series program in 2020 and has followed in his father David’s footsteps as a driver with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.
“I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now,” said Gilliland. “This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter.
“It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization.
“It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
FRM currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers Michael McDowell and Gilliland, and a full-time Truck Series entry with rookie Layne Riggs.
The door opened for Gilliland to lead the team, as McDowell leaves at the end of this season to join Spire Motorsports. McDowell joined FRM in 2018 and scored a pair of Cup wins – his Daytona 500 victory and last season on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
The team says it’s now focused on extending and building new business relationships for Gilliland’s 2025 program.
"We want to build on his momentum, rising star power, and continue our partnerships and build new ones that will allow him to compete for wins," said Jerry Freeze, FRM’s general manager.
“Announcing our recent intentions for our growth in 2025 and extending Todd’s contract for multiple years allows our focus to aggressively build an even better program for Todd.”
FRM added that announcements of car numbers and additional drivers will “come later once finalized.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
McDowell hopes to avoid "desperation" in NASCAR Cup playoffs
McDowell and Gilliland to remain with FRM in 2024
Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"
Todd Gilliland: Sunday's Atlanta race "a huge, missed opportunity"
Layne Riggs to run NASCAR Trucks full-time with FRM
Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10
Latest news
For Cam Waters, NASCAR is a "step out my comfort zone"
Alonso: Making 2026 F1 cars 30kg lighter an "impossible target"
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments