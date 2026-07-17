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NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

Todd Gilliland signs contract extension with Front Row Motorsports

Gilliland will remain with FRM into the 2027 NASCAR Cup season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

On Friday, Front Row Motorsports confirmed that Todd Gilliland will remain with the team as the driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang into the 2027 NASCAR Cup season.

Gilliland has only ever raced for FRM since joining the Cup Series in 2022, scoring two top fives and 16 top tens. This year, he sits just three points behind teammate Zane Smith in 24th in the standings.

Gilliland first joined FRM in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, at the start of the 2020 season, and earned the organization a win at COTA the following year.

Impressively, this year, he has advanced all the way into the semi-finals of the In-Season Challenge, and is on the cusp of potentially securing the $1 million prize. He will face former Cup champion Chase Elliott at North Wilkesboro.

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Patrick McDermott via Getty Images

Teammate Zane Smith signed a multi-year contract extension with Front Row last fall, while teammate Noah Gragson's future remains uncertain. Recent comments from the driver indicate that he is "trying to get a job next year."

Front Row Motorsports has four wins at the Cup level, and the first came in a 1-2 finish at Talladega. Todd's father David Gilliland pushed teammate David Ragan to the win. They later won at Pocono with Chris Buescher in 2016, and even the 2021 Daytona 500 with Michael McDowell. Their most recent victory also came with McDowell, who won at the Indianapolis Road Course in 2023.

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