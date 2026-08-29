Tom Cruise addresses the NASCAR garage in Daytona driver's meeting about Days of Thunder 2

On Saturday, Tom Cruise officially announced that Days of Thunder 2, a sequel to the popular 1990 NASCAR film, will release on June 2, 2026. Anne Hathaway will star alongside Cruise in the upcoming racing film.

At Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Cruise was in attendance, and addressed the full field of drivers about the upcoming film.

"I am so excited to be back here," said Cruise. "Last time I was at this track, actually, I was on the backstraight, and I was shooting with two very heavy cameras traveling -- I don't know -- 180mph, and suddenly, the hood was off the car and there were two heavy cameras, and I'm on the backstraight, the sun is setting, and I'm trying to get all my lines out before we lost the light, and suddenly the whole car was in flames. It turned from a barbecue to a bonfire on the backstraight.

"Couldn't even get the crew to come in and help me, but just because the radio didn't work in the backstraight, and I hear that that's still possible, right? (crowd laughs) You guys didn't fix that. Well, that's good, all right. Listen, it's a real honor for me to be here. It was a real honor for me. I used to take cars in the back streets of Kentucky racing when I was a little kid. Now, when I brought Days of Thunder to Jerry Bruckheimer (producer) in the 1980s, it's not just about racing. It's about the community and the people here. There's something very special about racers and the racing community.

Tom Cruise at NASCAR driver's meeting Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

"It's a culture, and I think that I was very proud to be able to reflect that in the first Days of Thunder, and I'm honored to share it with the world, but I just wanted you all to know that's basically what we're gonna go for with this one. Give the audience that opportunity to understand what it is as a team, as a community, what it is for NASCAR -- the speed, the excitement, and all of that danger and stuff. Of course, I love it.

"Anyways, real pleasure, and thank you for the very welcome. We're here, we're just gonna do the best we can, and I really respect you all, and thanks for welcoming me."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was also in attendance, and Cruise then made his way to the grid for pre-race ceremonies, fully taking in the atmosphere of the critical Daytona race.

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