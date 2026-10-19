NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season

Toyota has dominated 2026, so it's no surprise that they've wrapped up the manufacturer crown early

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 1:21 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Three-wide battle for the win between Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

With three races still to go in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Toyota has clinched the manufacturer championship. This is their fourth manufacturer title in the Cup Series, previously winning in 2016, 2017, and 2019 as well.

Toyota supports Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club in the Cup Series with nine full-time entries.

"Our team members at TRD, along with our partners at 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and Legacy Motor Club, have delivered at the highest level all season,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD, U.S.A. “This is a very important title for Toyota and TRD because it represents the teamwork, effort and passion of countless people across our organization and throughout our teams. We couldn’t be more pleased to have that work pay off with our fourth manufacturers’ title.”

Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick with 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Toyotas have won 18 of 33 Cup races run so far this year. Tyler Reddick is responsible for six of those, opening the year with a record three consecutive wins including the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin has four wins, Chase Briscoe has three, Ty Gibbs has two, and Christopher Bell has one in the Southern 500 at Darlington. They also won the inaugural San Diego Street Course race and the Brickyard 400 with part-time driver Corey Heim.

Both Gibbs and Heim were first-time winners as well. Six Toyota drivers made the Chase, and four remain in definite title contention. Toyota hasn't won a driver's championship since 2019 with Kyle Busch.

Chevrolet won every Cup Series manufacturer title between 2021 and 2025 and holds the all-time record with 44. Ford has 17 in the Cup Series, and Toyota's fourth crown breaks a tie they had with Hudson.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Tyler Reddick really needed NASCAR Phoenix win for several reasons

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss





Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Joe Gibbs Racing





Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts





Gibbs, Spire and Gabehart argue over contempt and injunction



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Gibbs, Spire and Gabehart argue over contempt and injunction





Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish

Latest news





Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



13 min



Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season





Tyler Reddick really needed NASCAR Phoenix win for several reasons



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



16 min



Tyler Reddick really needed NASCAR Phoenix win for several reasons





Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss





NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe