NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season
Toyota has dominated 2026, so it's no surprise that they've wrapped up the manufacturer crown early
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 1:21 AM
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Three-wide battle for the win between Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
With three races still to go in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Toyota has clinched the manufacturer championship. This is their fourth manufacturer title in the Cup Series, previously winning in 2016, 2017, and 2019 as well.
Toyota supports Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club in the Cup Series with nine full-time entries.
"Our team members at TRD, along with our partners at 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and Legacy Motor Club, have delivered at the highest level all season,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD, U.S.A. “This is a very important title for Toyota and TRD because it represents the teamwork, effort and passion of countless people across our organization and throughout our teams. We couldn’t be more pleased to have that work pay off with our fourth manufacturers’ title.”
Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick with 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Toyotas have won 18 of 33 Cup races run so far this year. Tyler Reddick is responsible for six of those, opening the year with a record three consecutive wins including the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin has four wins, Chase Briscoe has three, Ty Gibbs has two, and Christopher Bell has one in the Southern 500 at Darlington. They also won the inaugural San Diego Street Course race and the Brickyard 400 with part-time driver Corey Heim.
Both Gibbs and Heim were first-time winners as well. Six Toyota drivers made the Chase, and four remain in definite title contention. Toyota hasn't won a driver's championship since 2019 with Kyle Busch.
Chevrolet won every Cup Series manufacturer title between 2021 and 2025 and holds the all-time record with 44. Ford has 17 in the Cup Series, and Toyota's fourth crown breaks a tie they had with Hudson.
Read Also:
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