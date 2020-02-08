Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona
shares
comments
Erik Jones led the way in the first and only practice session Saturday prior to Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.
Thanks to a four-car Toyota draft late in the 50-minute session, Jones ended up on top with an average lap speed of 199.756 mph.
Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, ended up second (199.734 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (199.703 mph). Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.
All 18 cars entered in Sunday’s non-points Busch Clash race took part with Blaney running the most laps (27).
There were no on-track incidents during the session.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|10
|45.055
|199.756
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|10
|45.060
|0.005
|0.005
|199.734
|3
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|9
|45.067
|0.012
|0.007
|199.703
|4
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|10
|45.080
|0.025
|0.013
|199.645
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|27
|45.302
|0.247
|0.222
|198.667
|6
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|18
|45.330
|0.275
|0.028
|198.544
|7
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|21
|45.338
|0.283
|0.008
|198.509
|8
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|26
|45.354
|0.299
|0.016
|198.439
|9
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|21
|45.409
|0.354
|0.055
|198.199
|10
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|25
|45.541
|0.486
|0.132
|197.624
|11
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|16
|45.605
|0.550
|0.064
|197.347
|12
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|16
|45.611
|0.556
|0.006
|197.321
|13
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|25
|45.617
|0.562
|0.006
|197.295
|14
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|9
|45.694
|0.639
|0.077
|196.962
|15
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|17
|45.864
|0.809
|0.170
|196.232
|16
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|19
|46.497
|1.442
|0.633
|193.561
|17
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|19
|46.897
|1.842
|0.400
|191.910
|18
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|18
|47.191
|2.136
|0.294
|190.714
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona Clash
|Author
|Jim Utter
Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona
shares
comments
Race hub
8 Feb - 9 Feb
Race Starts in
1 day
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Final Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
11:35
11:35
|
|Race
|
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
|
15:00
15:00
|
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets