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NASCAR Cup Richmond

Trackhouse boss Justin Marks reacts to 'bittersweet' exit of Connor Zilisch

Zilisch will move over to Hendrick Motorsports for the 2028 NASCAR Cup season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-2202728933

Justin Marks and Connor Zilisch hug (via James Gilbert of Getty)

20-year-old NASCAR Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch has signed a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports, beginning in 2028. He will pilot the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet and leave Trackhouse Racing in the rearview.

His current team hired Zilisch in January of 2024, and has been his only home since joining the Cup Series.

"It's a bittersweet moment for Trackhouse, but I am truly happy for Connor to get an opportunity that many drivers only dream of," said Justin Marks, founder of Trackhouse Racing. "While our goal was always to have him in our cars for the long term, I'm still excited for the opportunity we have with him now and in 2027.

"At Trackhouse, our mandate remains to work hard, accomplish big things with Connor while we have him, and position this 88 Chevy team to move into the 2028 NASCAR Cup season ready for a new, inspiring, and talented driver that will author the next chapter in this amazing book we are writing. But not yet."

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the only rookie candidate (as two-time race winner Corey Heim is not eligible), Zilisch is set to win Rookie of the Year honors in 2026, but it's been a difficult rookie season for the rising star. After a ten-win NASCAR O'Reilly season in 2025, his Cup campaign has featured eight DNFs, just one top ten (a seventh at Sonoma), and he is ranked 34th of 35 full-time drivers in the championship standings (only beating Cody Ware).

Trackhouse has been struggling as an organization this year, even as Shane van Gisbergen is on the cusp of a Chase spot. Flagship driver Ross Chastain is having his worse season since joining the team in 2022, and Zilisch hasn't had much to smile about either.

It's unclear what will become of the third seat at Trackhouse Racing. The team began as a single-car operation in 2021 with Daniel Suarez. They expanded to two-cars after purchasing Chip Ganassi Racing, bringing Chastain into the fold for 2022 and beyond. 

The third full-time car was added in 2025 with Shane van Gisbergen, with Zilisch replacing Suarez in 2026. Zane Smith was previously tied to the team as well, but they cut him loose in the summer of 2024 while he drove for Spire.

Additionally, the current contracts for both Chastain and Van Gisbergen end after the 2027 season.

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