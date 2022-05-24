Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars

Trackhouse Entertainment Group has announced the start of a program designed to expand its international reach by fielding a NASCAR Cup Series entry for international racing drivers.

Jim Utter
By:
Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars

Under the program, dubbed ‘Project 91,’ Trackhouse Racing will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at least once during the remainder of this Cup season with plans to expand the program in the future.

The first international driver to participate in the program will be announced with the next few days.

Sources told Motorsport.com that among the series Trackhouse is looking to target for drivers are Formula 1, IndyCar and sports car racing.

 

Trackhouse Racing, a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, currently fields two full-time Cup Series teams with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

“Project 91’s mission is to activate the intersection point of NASCAR racing and global motorsport culture,” said Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing along with Grammy award-winning rapper PitBull.

“I truly believe the NexGen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motorsport conversation.

“We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.”

Marks said the addition of several new components to the Next Gen car design, including diffusers, independent rear suspension and a sequential gearbox have helped make the car an easier transition for drivers in other international motorsport series.

“With the formation of Project 91, Trackhouse has opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internationally recognized racing brand," Marks said.

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
