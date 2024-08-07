TRD president David Wilson to retire at end of 2024 NASCAR season

Toyota Motor North America made the announcement on Wednesday that Wilson will retire as president on Dec. 16 and Tyler Gibbs, currently general manager of TRD, was named as Wilson’s successor.

During his career at TRD, Wilson has had numerous roles, including design engineer, track support engineer and vice president of several departments including operations and engineering, production and strategic planning and finance, operations and planning.

He was appointed to the position of TRD president in January 2014, where he has led Toyota’s U.S. motorsports arm for the past 11 years.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“It’s been such an honor to be a member of this Team and work alongside so many dedicated, talented and passionate men and women,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’m humbled and grateful for the trust, support and friendship afforded me throughout my career by my colleagues at TMNA, the Toyota Motor Corporation, our industry and team partners and our athletes.

“But now, I’ve completed my lap and I’m proud to hand the keys over to my friend and ‘brother in arms’, Tyler Gibbs. I have every confidence that Tyler and his team will continue to grow and strengthen TRD’s world-class legacy on and off the track.”

Wilson played a significant role in many championships and race wins with Toyota, Lexus and Toyota Gazoo Racing North America during his tenure, including championships in CART, CORR, Grand-Am, IMSA, Indy Racing League, MTEG, NASCAR, NHRA, SCORE and USAC.

He has also been a part of many noteworthy race wins including the 12 Hours of Sebring, Baja 500 and 1000, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Petit Le Mans, Chili Bowl, and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

In his new role, Gibbs will be responsible for all TRD operations and activities in North America, including engine engineering, chassis engineering, manufacturing, administration and operations.

He will oversee all TRD facilities, including the organization’s headquarters and engine operations in Costa Mesa, Calif., the chassis and team support operation in Salisbury, N.C., and the GR Garage and Toyota Performance Center (TPC) in Mooresville, N.C.

“I have big shoes to fill,” said Gibbs. “Dave has been the cornerstone of TRD’s growth and culture over the last 35 years. During my 28 years working for Dave, he has given me countless opportunities to learn and grow, and this is another one of those opportunities.

“I’m excited and grateful for the privilege to work with so many incredible people at TRD and TMNA, along with our many partners, and together we’ll seek to continue TRD’s history of success.”

Gibbs joined TRD in 1996 and has held various roles during his nearly 30-year tenure with the organization. A Westmont College graduate, Gibbs began his career with Cosworth Engineering in 1992. He later earned his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.