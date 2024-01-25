Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, will join LMC as a driver optimization leader for the 2024 Cup Series season working under LMC’s new competition advisor, Matt Kenseth.

In the new role, Bayne will focus primarily on the race preparation of LMC Cup drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones and team co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

“I’m super humbled that Jimmie, Joey (Cohen), Matt and our drivers are trusting me with their preparation process this year,” Bayne, 32, said. “Preparation is one of the biggest keys in motorsports, and with so much data that is available to the drivers, it’s my job to translate the most important parts to them and work with them to make sure they are ready to go in all aspects come race weekend.

“Jimmie, Matt and I built a great relationship through road biking and training together over the years. We all share a common mentality that drivers can all become even better at their craft if they are willing to put in the work – whether that be in fitness, studying, or leading their teams.

“Relying on raw ability at this level isn’t enough. Very few teams have in house programs like this so I’m excited to build this from a blank slate alongside our leaders and drivers.”

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra

Additionally, Truck Series standout Corey Heim will serve as a reserve driver for both 23XI Racing and LMC throughout the 2024 season.

In addition to competing for a Truck Series championship with Tricon Garage this year, Heim, 21, will also make several Xfinity Series starts with Sam Hunt Racing.

The five-time Truck winner and nine-time ARCA winner will work closely with LMC’s crew chiefs and Toyota Racing Development as a simulation driver.

“This is a big opportunity, and I can’t thank everyone at LEGACY M.C. and Toyota for believing in me. The access to information and the extra sim time as I continue to grow in my career is extremely valuable,” Heim said.

“I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from the drivers and Club members at the track.”

Joey Cohen, LMC’s vice president of racing operations, believes Heim and Bayne will be an important component to the organization’s success in 2024.

“With the parity of the race vehicles, NASCAR Next Gen competition has placed a huge emphasis on the driver and their abilities to extract performance,” he said. “Corey and Trevor are critical components to ensure our drivers have the best data and tools to execute and deliver results at the race track for LEGACY M.C.

“Toyota Racing also provides excellent resources to support this program and we are excited to see the results it can produce this season.”

In May, LMC announced it was switching manufacturers in the 2024 season and joining the Toyota camp. LMC fields full-time Cup entries for Nemechek and Jones while Johnson is scheduled to run nine Cup races so far in 2024.