Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Slow speeds at LA Coliseum to restrict NASCAR Next Gen damage, says Toyota
NASCAR Cup Interview

Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"

By:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers generally get a good idea what kind of season lies in store for them within the first few races, but that time frame is likely to grow in 2022.

Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"

With the introduction of the Next Gen car and the relative short time teams have had to test and work on them, drivers may need longer than usual to determine where they stack up with their competition.

“I think it’s going to take a while. Typically, we go through the West Coast swing and Atlanta and Daytona and you kind of have some kind of an idea of where you are or get kind of a good feel on how things are going to be,” said veteran driver Martin Truex Jr.

“I think this year is going to be way different – I think it’s going to take a while longer. We’ve never had anything change as much as we have with the car this year.”

Read Also:

In addition to a car with what many term “revolutionary” changes, especially when it comes to NASCAR racing, the start of the 2022 schedule will leave it difficult for teams to gauge how the remainder of the season may go.

The “unofficial” start kicks off on Sunday with the non-points Busch Light Clash exhibition race on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

An official NASCAR race hasn’t been held on that small a track since the early 1970s and whatever takes place on Sunday will have little to nothing to do with how the remainder of the 2022 season plays out.

After the Clash is the Daytona 500, but that race is held on a superspeedway which has different aerodynamic rules than the vast majority of tracks on the schedule.

Daytona is followed by Auto Club Speedway in California – a 2-mile oval which is also much unlike most tracks on the schedule. The March 6 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – a 1.5-mile track – may provide the first indication of how teams may stack up in the long term.

Learning as we go

Even then, Truex says, teams will still have little on-track experience and each track may end up bringing its own unique challenges.

“It’s going to take us quite a while to figure out where we are at, to learn about this car, to understand how to make it work on different types of race tracks and I think that’s going to go on for a while,” he said.

“Things are going to change very rapidly through the first half of the year. It’s going to take a while to really feel comfortable where you are or understand things to the extent we have in the past.”

Truex and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team are coming off a runner-up finish in the 2021 championship race – his third finish of second or better in the series standings in the past five years, including his 2017 title campaign.

While Truex said he generally enters each season with a lot of anticipation, he admitted this year there are “more question marks than ever.”

“We’ve been in situations like this where a lot of things are changing, and you don’t really know. You just try to prepare the best you can,” he said. “I, obviously, have a great team and a lot of good people around me, and I try to take advantage of those people the best that I can and that usually works out.

“I look forward to it and just being open-minded and take them as they come.”

shares
comments

Related video

Slow speeds at LA Coliseum to restrict NASCAR Next Gen damage, says Toyota
Previous article

Slow speeds at LA Coliseum to restrict NASCAR Next Gen damage, says Toyota

Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Daniel Suarez: "Amazing things" are coming this NASCAR season
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez: "Amazing things" are coming this NASCAR season

Bubba Wallace tests Next Gen car after shoulder surgery Phoenix January testing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace tests Next Gen car after shoulder surgery

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"

Slow speeds at LA Coliseum to restrict NASCAR Next Gen damage, says Toyota
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Slow speeds at LA Coliseum to restrict NASCAR Next Gen damage, says Toyota

Floyd Mayweather's NASCAR race team to enter Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Floyd Mayweather's NASCAR race team to enter Daytona 500

Everything we know about the 2022 NASCAR season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Everything we know about the 2022 NASCAR season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.