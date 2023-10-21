Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Homestead
Qualifying report

Truex beats Wallace to Homestead NASCAR Cup pole

Martin Truex Jr. has been looking for something good to happen in the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs and his patience has paid off.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Truex went out early in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session and held to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Although he won the regular season title, Truex has struggled in the playoffs with no finish better than ninth.

His average lap speed on of 167.411 mph edged fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace (167.115 mph) to claim his second pole of the season and 22nd of his career. It’s also the 500th pole by a Toyota driver in NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

“I actually thought we could have been a little bit better there,” Truex said. “You never know here. Scuff tires are always a challenge. Pretty good to get that pole for Toyota and a great start for us as well.

“Based on my past experience here I think we are close enough to be good later in the day (in the race) when the track gets slick. With these cars, you just never know what direction it could go. I can be a complete curveball.

“We just need to make smart adjustments tonight and figure out what the pace is going to be and where I want to run and go from there.”

Toyota completed a sweep of the top three positions with Tyler Reddick in third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and last week’s race winner, Kyle Larson, rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Austin Dillon, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs and Ryan Blaney.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 1

32.256

   167.411
2 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 1

+0.057

32.313

 0.057 167.115
3 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 1

+0.088

32.344

 0.031 166.955
4 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 1

+0.161

32.417

 0.073 166.579
5 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.254

32.510

 0.093 166.103
6 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.295

32.551

 0.041 165.894
7 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.303

32.559

 0.008 165.853
8 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.307

32.563

 0.004 165.832
9
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 1

+0.310

32.566

 0.003 165.817
10 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 1

+0.338

32.594

 0.028 165.675

Round 1 / Group A

As he did in practice, Wallace led the way in his qualifying group with an average lap speed of 169.343 mph.

Truex was second fastest at 168.755 mph and Austin Dillon ended up third 168.219 mph.

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Keselowski and Blaney, who was the top playoff driver in the group.

Among those who failed to move on were Alex Bowman and playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 1

31.888

   169.343
2 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 1

+0.111

31.999

 0.111 168.755
3 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.213

32.101

 0.102 168.219
4 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 1

+0.216

32.104

 0.003 168.203
5 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 1

+0.247

32.135

 0.031 168.041
6 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 1

+0.258

32.146

 0.011 167.984
7 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.281

32.169

 0.023 167.863
8 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 1

+0.296

32.184

 0.015 167.785
9 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 1

+0.333

32.221

 0.037 167.593
10 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 1

+0.368

32.256

 0.035 167.411
11 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.457

32.345

 0.089 166.950
12 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 1

+0.501

32.389

 0.044 166.723
13 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.507

32.395

 0.006 166.692
14 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 1

+0.557

32.445

 0.050 166.436
15 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 1

+0.625

32.513

 0.068 166.087
16 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.932

32.820

 0.307 164.534
17 United StatesR. NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 1

+0.962

32.850

 0.030 164.384
18 United StatesJ. BILICKILive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 1

+1.476

33.364

 0.514 161.851

Round 1 / Group B

Reddick was fastest in the second group with an average lap speed at 168.734 mph.

Gibbs ended up second fastest at 168.193 mph and Byron was third (167.738 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Larson and Chastain.

Among those who failed to move on were Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Chris Buescher.

Aric Almirola began his qualifying lap but seemed to fall off the pace and ended with a slow qualifying lap.

Joey Logano did not participate in qualifying after he wrecked in the final minutes of Saturday’s practice session.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
Jim Utter
Jim Utter
