Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Kyle Larson got spun on the frontstretch by Bubba Wallace with one of the originally scheduled 400 laps remaining Sunday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway which brought out a caution – just the fifth of the night – and sent the race into overtime.

Because new tires mean so much at Richmond, all 15 lead-lap cars elected to pit and Denny Hamlin’s pit crew got him off pit road first as the leader.

Hamlin got a jump on Truex on the restart and was able to clear for the lead as Truex raced hard for position, first with Hamlin and then with Larson and Joey Logano.

Truex ended up fourth after winning Stage 2 and leading five times for 228 of 407 laps. On the cool down lap, the normally mild-mannered driver took his frustration out by side-swiping Larson in Turn 1 and then bumping Hamlin three times from behind.

“I mean, it’s unfortunate,” Truex said. “Unfortunately, this has happened here a few times over the years. We were in a great spot. Had a great (car) all night long. The guys did a really good job.

“Got beat out of the pits. Got ... I don’t know. He (Hamlin) jumped the start, then just used me up in Turn 1, so ... Definitely sucks.

“But a good, solid day. Another car capable of winning. So just have to come back next week, try to get them again.”

NASCAR officials said after the race they reviewed the final restart and did not see any issues with it.

Truex, who entered the race as the series points leader, remained after it with a 14-point advantage over Larson but he still lacks a win that would lock him into the 16-driver playoffs.

Richmond appeared to be a good track for Truex to do that. Over his last 11 starts, he has three wins and has finished outside the top-10 just once.