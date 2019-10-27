NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Race report

Truex dominates in Martinsville win; Hamlin and Logano fight

Truex dominates in Martinsville win; Hamlin and Logano fight
By:
Oct 27, 2019

Martin Truex Jr. becomes the first driver to lock himself into a chance to win the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead.

Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Auto Owners Insurance
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Auto Owners Insurance

Truex held off a furious late-race charge from William Byron over the final 24 of 500 laps to win Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Until Byron got hot at the end, Truex left little to doubt in this one, leading a career-high 464 laps on his way to seventh win of the season, 20th of his career and first at Martinsville.

Until this season Truex had never won on a short track and Sunday’s win was his third on a track less than a mile in length.

Read Also:

"I can't believe we just won Martinsville, man. Miami is awesome, but we've wanted to win here for a long time, but the guys have worked so hard, I've worked so hard," Truex said after the race. "I used to just be terrible here, and just an awesome bunch of guys. To get a grandfather clock is pretty special.

"I don't think anyone expected that. This race track in general, you don't see that. Hats off to my eyes. Pit crew was stellar today, and we didn't make many adjustments. We adjusted on early and it came to life, and that was a lot of fun.  

"I don't know, maybe now I've got this place figured out, who knows. But just really proud of everybody, and after last year, everybody wants to keep talking about last year, and I'm like, 'We've got work to do.' I'm just proud of everybody for giving me a race car like that and being able to put it all together today when it counted."

Asked if Sunday's result helped overcome the disappointment of last season, Truex said: "I'll let you know in a few weeks. The cool part is we're going to Homestead again, and that was what we tried to accomplish this weekend. 

"We don't have to worry about points anymore, we can just get to work on our Homestead car.  Just honestly, I'm so excited and proud to drive this thing, and our team is unbelievable."

Brad Keselowski finished third, Denny Hamlin fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Joey Logano and Hamlin had a verbal confrontation on pit road after the race that briefly turned physical and involved crew members from both teams.

 

Rounding out the top-10 finishers were Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap cars stayed out. On the restart on Lap 269, Truex was followed by Blaney, Logano, Arc Almirola and Byron.

Larson, among those who pit, restarted 18th.

On Lap 286, Logano got alongside Blaney and nudge him out of the way to take over the second position.

With 200 laps remaining in the race, Truex had built a more than 3-second lead over Logano. Byron had moved into third, Blaney ran fourth and Almirola was fifth.

Byron worked his way around Logano on Lap 327 to move into the second position, 3.9 seconds behind Truex.

NASCAR threw a caution for debris on Lap 346 after Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact and Dillon had a right-side tire go down.

All of the lead-lap car elected to pit with Truex the first off pit road. When the race returned to green on Lap 353, Truex was followed by Blaney, Byron, Logano and Kyle Busch.

Shortly after the restart, Byron got around Blaney and took over the second position. 

Caution was displayed on Lap 362 when Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch collided coming off Turn 4 and collected several other drivers in a pile-up including Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Preece.

 

A handful of cars elected to pit but Truex remained on the track and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 373. He was followed by Byron, Blaney, Logano and Hamlin.

Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman got into each other off Turn 4 on Lap 377 to bring out another caution. On the restart on Lap 383, Truex led followed by Blaney and Hamlin.

With 100 laps remaining, Truex held about a 2-second lead over Blaney as Byron had moved up to third. Hamlin ran fourth and Logano fifth.

After 345 laps, Truex’s advantage had grown to more than 4 seconds over Blaney. Byron ran third, Hamlin fourth and Logano fifth.

On Lap 448, Bowyer spun after his left-rear tire went down. His No. 14 Ford had developed a bad tire rub the lap before. 

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Truex once again the first car off pit road. The race returned to green on Lap 456 with Truex out front followed by Blaney, Byron, Logano and Hamlin.

After developing a tire rub and tagging the wall, Logano spun out in Turn 1 on Lap 459 to bring out a caution.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 466 with Truex out front followed by Byron and Blaney. 

Michael McDowell hit the wall in Turn 4 on Lap 472, once again putting the race under caution. On the restart on Lap 477 Truex led the way followed by Byron, Blaney, Keselowski and Hamlin.

With 10 laps remaining, Byron had closed to within about a half-second of Truex but didn’t appear to be able to challenge for the lead.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led Retirement
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 500   464  
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 500 00.373    
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 500 03.100    
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 500 03.527 30  
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 500 05.700    
6 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 500 06.173    
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 500 06.597    
8 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 500 07.160    
9 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 500 08.247 6  
10 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 500 08.370    
11 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 500 08.657    
12 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 500 10.274    
13 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 500 11.038    
14 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 500 11.501    
15 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 500 12.056    
16 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 500 12.419    
17 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 500 13.032    
18 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 500 13.405    
19 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 500 18.737    
20 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 499 1 lap    
21 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 499 1 lap    
22 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 499 1 lap    
23 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 499 1 lap    
24 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 498 2 laps    
25 36 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 495 5 laps    
26 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 495 5 laps    
27 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 494 6 laps    
28 53 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 494 6 laps    
29 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 494 6 laps    
30 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 494 6 laps    
31 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 488 12 laps    
32 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 487 13 laps    
33 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 452 48 laps   Rear gear
34 77 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 450 50 laps   Transmission
35 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 449 51 laps   Track bar
36 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 445 55 laps    
37 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 363 137 laps   Accident
38 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 361 139 laps   Accident

