Martin Truex Jr. leads NASCAR Cup practice at Michigan

Truex ended up with the fastest average lap speed (192.020 mph) to lead both sessions, just edging JGR teammate Christopher Bell (191.984 mph), who was second-fastest overall.

Chevrolet driver William Byron – who ran in the first session – was third fastest overall.

JGR driver Ty Gibbs was fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the top average speed (190.592 mph). Kyle Busch and Gibbs were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Byron led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 191.729 mph.

“We were in a lot of traffic there,” Byron said. “We never got very many clean laps. I feel confident for what we have in qualifying.”

Blaney was second fastest (191.397 mph) and Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was third (191.199 mph).

Fellow Hendrick driver Kyle Larson was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Josh Berry drove the Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet on Saturday replacing Noah Gragson, who was suspended by his team and NASCAR. Berry was 16th-fastest.

Austin Cindric only got about six minutes on track after his Team Penske No. 2 Ford had electrical issues that needed to be resolved.

Group B

Truex and his JGR teammates easily topped the second 20-minute session, as Truex ended with an average lap speed of 192.020 mph.

Bell was second fastest (191.984 mph) and fellow teammate Ty Gibbs was third (191.693 mph).

Chastain and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five, as Toyotas claimed four of the top spots.

About midday through the second session, Corey LaJoie got loose in Turn 3, ran up the track and tagged the Turn 4 wall to bring out a caution.