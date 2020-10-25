NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Breaking news

Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue

Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue
By:

Playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. faces an uphill climb after failing pre-race technical inspection twice at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Truex, as well as the No. 49 of Chad Finchum and the No. 96 of Daniel Suarez failed inspection twice Sunday at TMS.

NASCAR has also confiscated the spoiler of Truex's No. 19 machine. The at-track penalties were severe and likely place the 2017 NCS champion in a must-win situation.

Truex entered Texas 23 points below the cut line, but the loss of 20 driver and owner points will place him 43 points back with two races remaining in the Round of 8. He will also start from the rear for Sunday's race, losing sixth place on the grid.

Additionally, his crew chief James Small has been ejected from the race track and the team has been assessed a $35,000 fine.

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Author Nick DeGroot

