McDowell, Fords top first Daytona 500 practice
Fords continue to dominate second Daytona Cup practice
NASCAR Cup Results

Tuesday Daytona 500 complete practice results

After two hours of practice Tuesday at Daytona International Speedway, Speedweeks has officially begun.

Nick DeGroot
By:

A pack of Fords led the way at the end of the first session with defending race winner Michael McDowell on top of the charts at 192.736mph. There were no incidents.

Read Also:

PRACTICE #1 RESULTS

Pos. Driver Speed (mph)
1 Michael McDowell 192.736
2 David Ragan 192.666
3 Todd Gilliland 192.649
4 Brad Keselowski 192.600
5 Chris Buescher 192.571
6 Martin Truex Jr. 191.184
7 Bubba Wallace 191.160
8 Denny Hamlin 191.152
9 Kurt Busch 191.144
10 Kyle Busch 191.127
11 Chase Elliott 191.026
12 Alex Bowman 190.998
13 Kyle Larson 190.949
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 189.930
15 Christopher Bell 189.486
16 Kevin Harvick 189.266
17 Greg Biffle 188.178
18 Noah Gragson 188.088
19 Cody Ware 185.582
20 William Byron 185.353
21 Austin Dillon 184.953
22 Daniel Suarez 184.881
23 Tyler Reddick 184.472
24 Daniel Hemric 183.264
25 Harrison Burton 183.512
26 Austin Cindric 183.482
27 Timmy Hill 182.919
28 Corey LaJoie 182.778
29 Aric Almirola 182.630
30 Ross Chastain 182.611
31 Ty Dillon 182.448
32 Chase Briscoe 182.175
33 Joey Logano 182.149
34 JJ Yeley 181.984
35 Erik Jones 181.800
36 Justin Haley 181.283
37 Cole Custer 181.072
38 Landon Cassill 180.567
39 Ryan Blaney 180.549
40 Jacques Villeneuve 180.469
41 Kaz Grala 179.258
42 BJ McLeod 177.616

The second practice session was the last opportunity for teams to get on track before single-car qualifying on Wednesday. Again, there were no yellow flags. 

Read Also:

PRACTICE #2 Results

Pos. Driver Speed (mph)
1 Ryan Blaney 192.588
2 Joe Logano 192.135
3 Cole Custer 191.103
4 Cody Ware 191.099
5 Chris Buescher 191.087
6 Harrison Burton 191.026
7 Chase Briscoe 190.945
8 Austin Cindric 190.941
9 Brad Keselowski 190.896
10 Aric Almirola 190.412
11 Daniel Suarez 187.402
12 Kevin Harvick 187.336
13 Landon Cassill 186.413
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 186.112
15 Tyler Reddick 185.947
16 Justin Haley 185.105
17 Corey LaJoie 185.086
18 Chase Elliott 184.661
19 Kyle Larson 183.763
20 Alex Bowman 183.599
21 Daniel Hemric 182.964
22 Kaz Grala 182.667
23 Christopher Bell 182.548
24 Martin Truex Jr. 182.526
25 Ross Chastain 181.991
26 William Byron 181.936
27 Denny Hamlin 181.884
28 Michael McDowell 181.800
29 Kurt Busch 181.752
30 Kyle Busch 181.613
31 Bubba Wallace 181.609
32 Noah Gragson 181.583
33 Austin Dillon 181.349
34 Erik Jones 181.039
35 Ty Dillon 180.513
36 Greg Biffle 179.939
37 Todd Gilliland 179.605
38 David Ragan 179.401
39 BJ McLeod 178.777
40 Timmy Hill 178.175
41 Jacques Villeneuve 178.042
42 JJ Yeley 175.733

CLICK HERE to see how to watch all the action this week at Daytona International Speedway. 42 cars are entered for this weekend's event with 40 positions up for grabs.

The six drivers not locked in are Jacques Villeneuve, Greg Biffle, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley.

