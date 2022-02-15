Tuesday Daytona 500 complete practice results

A pack of Fords led the way at the end of the first session with defending race winner Michael McDowell on top of the charts at 192.736mph. There were no incidents.

The second practice session was the last opportunity for teams to get on track before single-car qualifying on Wednesday. Again, there were no yellow flags.

PRACTICE #2 Results

Pos. Driver Speed (mph) 1 Ryan Blaney 192.588 2 Joe Logano 192.135 3 Cole Custer 191.103 4 Cody Ware 191.099 5 Chris Buescher 191.087 6 Harrison Burton 191.026 7 Chase Briscoe 190.945 8 Austin Cindric 190.941 9 Brad Keselowski 190.896 10 Aric Almirola 190.412 11 Daniel Suarez 187.402 12 Kevin Harvick 187.336 13 Landon Cassill 186.413 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 186.112 15 Tyler Reddick 185.947 16 Justin Haley 185.105 17 Corey LaJoie 185.086 18 Chase Elliott 184.661 19 Kyle Larson 183.763 20 Alex Bowman 183.599 21 Daniel Hemric 182.964 22 Kaz Grala 182.667 23 Christopher Bell 182.548 24 Martin Truex Jr. 182.526 25 Ross Chastain 181.991 26 William Byron 181.936 27 Denny Hamlin 181.884 28 Michael McDowell 181.800 29 Kurt Busch 181.752 30 Kyle Busch 181.613 31 Bubba Wallace 181.609 32 Noah Gragson 181.583 33 Austin Dillon 181.349 34 Erik Jones 181.039 35 Ty Dillon 180.513 36 Greg Biffle 179.939 37 Todd Gilliland 179.605 38 David Ragan 179.401 39 BJ McLeod 178.777 40 Timmy Hill 178.175 41 Jacques Villeneuve 178.042 42 JJ Yeley 175.733

42 cars are entered for this weekend's event with 40 positions up for grabs.

The six drivers not locked in are Jacques Villeneuve, Greg Biffle, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley.