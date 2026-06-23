Two Bubba Wallace crew members suspended after NASCAR San Diego loose wheel
Wallace also faced a two-lap penalty during the race, but rebounded to finish second
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
As expected, NASCAR has suspended two crew members from the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota of Bubba Wallace.
Rear tire changer Adam Hartman and jackman Nathan Ricketts have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races, and will be forced to sit out events at Sonoma Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway. They can return for the weekend of July 12 at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta).
Wallace's right-front wheel became detached during a Lap 20 caution, and as a result, Wallace was held in the pits for two full laps. He fought back throughout the rest of the race, earning the free pass on Lap 31 and again on Lap 33, putting him back on the lead lap.
Wallace made his way back through the field, and finished second to teammate Corey Heim in a 1-2 finish for the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-led organization.
Despite the early setback, Sunday at Naval Base Coronado ended up being Wallace's best finish of the 2026 season, helping him to climb two positions in the standings. However, he will now have to navigate the next two weeks without his usual jackman and rear tire changer.
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