Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"

Spire currently fields two fulltime Cup teams with LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet but has used various drivers in its No. 77 each week.

LaJoie will continue to work with crew chief and director of competition Ryan Parks in 2023 while Dillon will be paired with crew chief Kevin Bellicourt.

As part of Spire’s continued growth, team co-owner Jeff Dickerson said it was time to add a second fulltime driver.

“I think we’ve finally kind of arrived at a place where we established this is what we’re trying to do. This one was one of those things where we looked around to each and other and asked, ‘How do we get there?’ It would be nice to have a consistent guy in the No. 77,” Dickerson said.

“We looked at who was out there and I don’t think we would have done it if there wasn’t someone like a Ty. We feel like it kind of landed in our lap in a way.”

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Raze Energy Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Spire Motorsports was founded in 2018 and quickly earned its inaugural victory when Justin Haley won a rain-shortened race at Daytona International Speedway the following year.

The Concord, N.C., based organization has made 210 series starts, posting one win along with three top-five and seven top-10 finishes. LaJoie came close to adding a second win to the organization this season Atlanta.

Dillon, 30, currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Petty GMS Racing but was told earlier this season he would not return to the organization next year.

Not ready to give up

The grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Richard Childress said he has remained determined not to give up on his goal of being a Cup Series winner.

“It’s been very hard but I have a great wife, a great family and everybody around me that continues to pump me up. I know that if I don’t believe I can win races and win championships in this series, then eventually no one will believe that. I’m very confident that I can do it,” Dillon said.

“I look at many races I’ve won in the past and I’ve beat Cup Series champions straight-up in a lot of opportunities. Those moments in my career have continue to lead me to believe that I can do it week-in and week-out at this level.

“And I just believe in that goal from a little kid my whole life was to be a Cup winner and Cup champion. I can’t quit on myself and I can’t quit on my 13-year-old self that believed that. Until they take this sport away from me, I’m going to keep digging and heading in that direction.”

Dillon made his Cup Series debut Aug. 31, 2014, for RCR. His career-best third-place finish came in October 2020 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Dillon owns one win in 161 starts in the Xfinity Series and three wins in 58 starts in the Truck Series. He won the 2011 championship in the ARCA Menards Series behind a nine-win season.

“As I sit here today I feel like it’s a big moment in my career to have an opportunity with a team that has so much humility toward the sport. The mantra of respect means a lot to me, not just as a driver but also as a person and you can feel that when you walk in this building,” Dillon said.

“There’s an energy in where they are going with this program. You can see it in the way Corey and Ryan have ran the last couple years. They’ve really done a lot with what they have. I love that.

“I feel the best is yet to come with this team.”