Ty Dillon to run five NASCAR Cup races with Kaulig
Ty Dillon will compete in a limited NASCAR Cup schedule this year, driving the No. Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.
Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R, Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado
Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Dillon's first race will come this weekend at Richmond Raceway. He will also drive the car at Texas Motor Speedway (April 14), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 23), Richmond (August 11), and Kansas Speedway (September 29).
“I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing,” said Dillon in a release from the team. “This is the highest level of our sport and allows me to go out and prove what I can do with great leaders in Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Travis Mack, and the entire team. Kaulig Racing gives me the best opportunity to showcase what I can do on the track.”
Dillon, grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Richard Childress, has 238 starts in the Cup Series. His best finish came at Talladega in 2021, finishing third.
Currently, he competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Rackley W.A.R. Kaulig Racing is using a variety of drivers in the No. 16 car this year. In just the first month of the 2024 season, the team has already had A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, Shane van Gisbergen, and Derek Kraus behind the wheel.
The team has two wins in the Cup Series, both coming with Allmendinger. He won at the Indy RC in 2021 and the Charlotte Roval in 2023.
“We’re excited to have Ty Dillon compete for Kaulig Racing this season in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “With our continued success in the sport and support from Richard Childress Racing, it made perfect sense to lean on a veteran driver to help pilot the No. 16 NCS.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Miller "can only wish to ride" KTM like MotoGP rookie Acosta
Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move
Red Bull junior Iwasa to contest F1 Japan FP1 for RB
Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments