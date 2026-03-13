Ty Gibbs uninjured in airborne sprint car crash, flipping into the fence

Ty Gibbs was competing in the 2026 High Limit Racing season-opener at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track on Thursday Night, which is just outside the 1.5-mile intermediate track where the NASCAR Cup Series will be racing this weekend.

Driving a 410 winged sprint car, Gibbs was running fourth in his heat when he made contact with Corey Day -- a regular in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. Competing for Chad Boat Industries, he drove over the right-rear wheel of Day's machine, and his own #84 went up on its side before rolling multiple times at the exit of Turn 2. The car slammed the catch-fencing before falling back to the ground.

The 23-year-old quickly pulled himself from the car and walked away from the accident scene.

"Yeah I'm fine," Gibbs told Flo Racing. "I think Corey just got super loose there and I got pointed to where it was hooked up and just caught his right-rear a little bit, and dug the frontend in. So yeah, we're good -- just unfortunate. We'll come back up tomorrow and go get them."

Kyle Larson went on to win Thursday night's feature race, besting Day in a nail-biting finish.

Gibbs actually flipped in this same event one year ago, making his High Limit debut at the time. He advanced all the way into the A-Main before last year's airborne crash. The former O'Reilly Series champion has competed in various sprint car events since then, including the World of Outlaws Series, and he's also been part of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

On the Cup side, Gibbs enters Vegas with some momentum after back-to-back top five finishes at COTA and Phoenix. He currently sits 15th in the championship standings as he chases his first career win.