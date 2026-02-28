Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain

In a surprising twist, Shane van Gisbergen qualified outside the top ten at the Circuit of the Americas

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

In his quest to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of a new season, Tyler Reddick will start from pole position at the Circuit of the Americas. The 23XI Racing star will be joined on the front row by a Trackhouse driver, but not the one we all expected...

Ross Chastain will start second, while his teammate Shane van Gisbergen will start 13th in his effort to win six consecutive road/street course races.

“I maybe should have called my shot earlier, but some pressure comes with that,” said Reddick. “I love going fast and road courses are a lot of fun in qualifying. Just proud of everyone's effort here…I don't know where Shane is starting, but I just need to get as much of a head start on him as I can and try to stay ahead of him all day."

 

Chastain, who earned his first Cup win at COTA in 2022, was surprised by the result: "I didn't know what was happening. I followed Shane out, and his Safety Culture colors were actually getting closer. It was something I've never experienced on a road course. He's helped me so much, so to go execute for our #1 team with (crew chief) Brandon McSwain, I feel like the car performed how we wanted it to there."

Chase Briscoe will start third, Ryan Blaney fourth, Chase Elliott fifth. Michael McDowell, AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, and William Byron filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Rookie Connor Zilisch will start 25th, and is another driver everyone will be watching on Sunday.

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

Group A

Gibbs rocketed to the top of the charts by the halfway point of the 20-minute session with a 1:38.25s, but McDowell (who led practice) soon knocked him down with a fast lap of 1:38.14s. Gibbs' JGR teammate Bell had a strong run at the pole, but he ended up 0.057s shy of McDowell's lap.

Busch ran wide at the end of his first flying lap, taking a trip through the gravel. All eyes were on Zilisch, and the rookie enters COTA last in points among full-time drivers. He made a slight mistake in his first flying lap, which cost him a few tenths, but went out again and improved to tenth out of 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr also nearly spun out through the esses, but managed to collect his sideways #47 Chevrolet.

Group B

The second group featured all of the big guns, including SVG. Brad Keselowski was the first driver on track, but most of the drivers chose to wait until the second half of the 20-minute session.

Joey Logano was the first to break into the top ten, but it was AJ Allmendinger who first challenged the fastest drivers from Group A. The experienced road racer missed it by just 0.005s, reaching second for the moment.

But suddenly, several drivers jumped to the top of the charts with Elliott taking P1, only for Reddick to best him moments later with a 1:37.76s. He was the first driver to crack the 1:37s, followed by Briscoe, who was still almost two tenths behind the #45 Toyota. 

Chastain was challenging Reddick, and likely could have had pole if not for a lock-up near the end of his lap. He ended up second, just over a tenth behind Reddick.  Surprisingly, SVG did not have the pace to go for pole, reaching 19th on his first lap and then 13th on his second lap.

COTA Starting Lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 1'37.760   88.380
2 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1'37.897 0.137 88.256
3 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 1'37.913 0.153 88.242
4 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 1'37.982 0.222 88.179
5 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1'38.002 0.242 88.161
6 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 1'38.147 0.387 88.031
7 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 1'38.152 0.392 88.027
8 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 1'38.204 0.444 87.980
9 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 1'38.259 0.499 87.931
10 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 1'38.381 0.621 87.822
11 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 1'38.408 0.648 87.798
12 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 1'38.463 0.703 87.749
13 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 1'38.464 0.704 87.748
14 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 1'38.497 0.737 87.718
15 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1'38.514 0.754 87.703
16 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1'38.542 0.782 87.678
17 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 1'38.562 0.802 87.661
18 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 1'38.602 0.842 87.625
19 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 1'38.617 0.857 87.612
20 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 1'38.675 0.915 87.560
21 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1'38.772 1.012 87.474
22 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 1'38.807 1.047 87.443
23 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1'38.836 1.076 87.418
24 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 1'38.838 1.078 87.416
25 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 1'38.895 1.135 87.365
26 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 1'38.917 1.157 87.346
27 33 USA Jesse Love Chevrolet 1'38.996 1.236 87.276
28 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 1'39.009 1.249 87.265
29 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 1'39.082 1.322 87.201
30 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 1'39.160 1.400 87.132
31 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 1'39.274 1.514 87.032
32 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 1'39.433 1.673 86.893
33 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1'39.757 1.997 86.610
34 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 1'39.781 2.021 86.590
35 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 1'39.858 2.098 86.523
36 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 1'39.942 2.182 86.450
37 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 1'40.064 2.304 86.345

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Joe Gibbs Racing, Chirs Gabehart and Spire have their first day in court

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Corey LaJoie to drive Kaulig Ram in Darlington NASCAR Truck race

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Darlington
Corey LaJoie to drive Kaulig Ram in Darlington NASCAR Truck race

Dario Franchitti cheerful, has 'no expectations' ahead of surprise NASCAR start

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Dario Franchitti cheerful, has 'no expectations' ahead of surprise NASCAR start

At COTA, Tyler Reddick could do something never seen before in NASCAR Cup history

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
At COTA, Tyler Reddick could do something never seen before in NASCAR Cup history
More from
Tyler Reddick

COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

23XI Racing riding high after Tyler Reddick sweeps first two NASCAR races

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
23XI Racing riding high after Tyler Reddick sweeps first two NASCAR races

Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back, wins mad Atlanta Cup race with no fender

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back, wins mad Atlanta Cup race with no fender
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team

Trackhouse boss suggests crucial change to MotoGP weekend format

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Trackhouse boss suggests crucial change to MotoGP weekend format

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

Trackhouse unveils 2026 MotoGP colours in Milan launch

MotoGP
MotoGP
Trackhouse unveils 2026 MotoGP colours in Milan launch

Latest news

Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Lancia rally legend Sandro Munari passes away aged 85

WRC
WRC WRC
Lancia rally legend Sandro Munari passes away aged 85

Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain