Tyler Reddick goes airborne in Gateway wreck as Christopher Bell rues “missed opportunity”

Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway was one where the hits just kept coming for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team. On just the third lap of the race, he got squeezed into the wall by Daniel Suarez and needed to pit for repairs to a toelink.

He battled back inside the top ten by the end of an exhausting day with nonstop incidents, reaching a track record of 18 cautions. With 18 laps to go, Reddick was involved in one of them.

As Bubba Wallace, Josh Berry, and Christopher Bell collided ahead of him in the battle for sixth, Reddick had nowhere to go. The No. 45 climbed up the side of Berry’s No. 21 and briefly lifted its front wheels off the ground before sliding to the inside apron.

Despite the wild wreck, Reddick carried on and still finished on the lead lap in 25th.

“I mean, for us, we were just getting caught up in everyone’s messes," said Reddick after the race. "Whether it was early on there – the 7’s [Suarez] mistake, and I don’t know what happened with Bubba [Wallace] and [Josh] Berry there. Yeah, just tried to bring it home and get a good finish, and couldn’t even do that. It is just kind of where we are used to at this point, for us, we did a really good job at bouncing back from the issues early.

"We had some splitter damage on lap two or three when we had that contact with the 7, and yeah, it just looked like we were going to crawl our way out of there and get a top-10, and just move on with a good day, and I truly don’t know what happened with those two, but it is kind of the trend, we just get in everyone else’s mess.”

Bell, who was looking to be the top Toyota driver of the race for some time, was also involved in that crash, finishing 19th after sustaining damage.

"Just bummed," he said in a post-race media scrum. "Missed opportunity ... it looked like we were -- I mean I thought I gonna win. And if I wasn't going to win, I was in a good spot to have a nice solid day.

"I feel like I just got wrecked. I don't know, I haven't seen it, but Josh [Berry] was inside of me and he was laying on me for two or three straight laps in a row and eventually, just got turned.

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