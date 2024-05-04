All Series
NASCAR Cup Kansas
Practice report

Kansas NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing top practice

23XI Racing appears poised for another strong weekend at Kansas Speedway as its drivers led the way in NASCAR Cup practice

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

The fastest speeds in Saturday’s practice came from the second 20-minute session with 23XI’s Tyler Reddick fastest overall with an average lap speed at 181.001 mph.

Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota team has won three of the last four races at Kansas, with Reddick himself winning last fall’s race in the playoffs.

“You know, those two races we had here last year, I wasn’t thrilled with the overall speed we had, necessarily. But we just stayed in the mix and got good finishes out of them,” Reddick said.

“Certainly, like last fall for example, we were pretty solid, but (Denny Hamlin) was a little bit better. Was nice to be that close, but yeah, the situation ended up unfolding and we had an opportunity to pit, and we were able to execute that late race caution and come away with a win.”

 

Hendrick MotorsportsWilliam Byron ended up second quick overall (180.222 mph) while Reddick’s teammate, Bubba Wallace, ended up third (179.736 mph).

Noah Gragson was fourth overall and Hamlin – who won the spring race a year ago – was fifth.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron has the fastest average speed (178.229 mph). Kyle Larson and Reddick were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

23XI Racing teammates Reddick and Wallace went right to the top of the leaderboard in the opening laps of the second 20-minute session.

Reddick led the way with an average lap speed of 181.001 mph, which came on his third lap on the track, while Wallace came in second fastest at 179.736 mph.

Kyle Busch was third (178.896 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, running a third entry for Legacy Motor Club this weekend, ended up slowest in Group B, and among all 38 drivers.

Group A

Byron led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 180.222 mph.

Gragson was second quick (179.366 mph) and Hamlin was third (179.146 mph).

Chase Elliott was fourth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five.

Two Fords – Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece – struggled and were 17th and 19th-fastest, respectively.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 26

29.834

   181.002
2 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 29

+0.129

29.963

 0.129 180.222
3 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 35

+0.210

30.044

 0.081 179.736
4 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 28

+0.272

30.106

 0.062 179.366
5 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 29

+0.309

30.143

 0.037 179.146
6 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 28

+0.351

30.185

 0.042 178.897
7 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 32

+0.365

30.199

 0.014 178.814
8 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 20

+0.373

30.207

 0.008 178.767
9 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 17

+0.378

30.212

 0.005 178.737
10 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 20

+0.387

30.221

 0.009 178.684
11 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 27

+0.388

30.222

 0.001 178.678
12 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 28

+0.391

30.225

 0.003 178.660
13 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 25

+0.404

30.238

 0.013 178.583
14
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 21

+0.425

30.259

 0.021 178.459
15 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 23

+0.426

30.260

 0.001 178.453
16 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 20

+0.444

30.278

 0.018 178.347
17 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 26

+0.467

30.301

 0.023 178.212
18 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 32

+0.483

30.317

 0.016 178.118
19 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 30

+0.499

30.333

 0.016 178.024
20
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 25

+0.511

30.345

 0.012 177.954
21 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 17

+0.524

30.358

 0.013 177.877
22 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 23

+0.573

30.407

 0.049 177.591
23 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 25

+0.603

30.437

 0.030 177.416
24 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 26

+0.641

30.475

 0.038 177.194
25
C. HeimLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
 43 Toyota 25

+0.667

30.501

 0.026 177.043
26 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 20

+0.679

30.513

 0.012 176.974
27 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 29

+0.689

30.523

 0.010 176.916
28 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 21

+0.730

30.564

 0.041 176.678
29 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 22

+0.733

30.567

 0.003 176.661
30 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 33 Chevrolet 27

+0.735

30.569

 0.002 176.650
31 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 25

+0.737

30.571

 0.002 176.638
32 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 28

+0.746

30.580

 0.009 176.586
33
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 26

+0.790

30.624

 0.044 176.332
34 R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 24

+0.852

30.686

 0.062 175.976
35 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 24

+0.867

30.701

 0.015 175.890
36 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 30

+0.894

30.728

 0.027 175.735
37 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 21

+0.959

30.793

 0.065 175.365
38 J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 84 Toyota 26

+1.037

30.871

 0.078 174.921

Jim Utter
