NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Tyler Reddick really needed NASCAR Phoenix win for several reasons
It's been a tough summer but this also makes a title mathematically possible
Matt Weaver
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 1:18 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
Photo by: Chris Graythen Getty Images
Tyler Reddick walked into the room for his post-race press conference and said bet you weren’t expecting me and it’s hard to argue with him.
For all the success the 23XI Racing No. 45 had at the start of the season, they have gone winless over the past six months and suffered through a catastrophic second half until their sixth victory on Sunday at Phoenix.
“Oh, man, yeah; it's been a long time,” Reddick said. “To go six months without getting it done was tough on the 45. But it was really cool in the fashion we did it. A big day for us in the Chase, a big day for Rockstar, first win with them on the car, which is awesome.
“Yeah, I guess it wasn't really a perfect executed day for us again, but we just stayed in the mix, fought our way back up there, as the other drivers and teams had mistakes and miscues.”
Read Also:
NASCAR CupKyle Larson reacts as points lead completely vanishes in costly Phoenix wreck
NASCAR CupBubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss
There weren’t mistakes made on Sunday as much as it was things not working out. For example, crew chief Billy Scott called for right sides only on their first stop. They went backwards.
The winning call proved to be a two-tire stop, and Reddick executed the restart perfect, a testament to the driver believing in his crew chief to do the right thing even if it didn’t work out before.
“I was just proud of Billy still, even with all that, just going right back to it again knowing it was the right call for us,” Reddick said. “Yeah, many, many times throughout the year we've had things happen that in hindsight you wish you'd do differently. Today was an opportunity where it would have been very easy to say, ‘man, two tires early really bit us, let's not do that again.’
“Billy stuck to what he knew was best, and we executed that at the end.”
Reddick, who always wears his figurative heart on his sleeve, has shown his deep disappointment and showed his exuberance on Sunday evening. He climbed the fence to celebrate with the crown in Phoenix.
“Making up for lost time,” Reddick said. “It had been a while since I won. Yeah, it meant a lot to win today.”
Read Also:
NASCAR CupNASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992
- NASCAR CupToyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season
This win also gives him a puncher’s shot at the championship. Combined with a disaster of a day for leaders Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, Reddick winning closed the gap from 114 to 56.
A maximum points day is 76. There are three races left at Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead-Miami. There is a pathway once again to a championship that seemed so plausible back in the spring.
“I think for us, week to week primarily still just focus on trying to win races,” Reddick said. “If we can have a calm 'Dega, get stage points, finish with a car in one piece, I think we'll have another good points day. Then it will fall to Martinsville.
“Historically, that's not been a great place for us. I mean, I like the progression that we've made in the last year. I mean, yes, we hadn't won on a short track yet, but we were able to check that box today. The work we made on just making our short track stuff better, me getting better as a driver.
“Like today, today was very frustrating at times, but everyone kind of kept their heads in it. We just kept chipping away with the balance on our car. Put us in a spot to be able to capitalize in the end.
“Looking ahead to Martinsville, I'm excited about it. I feel like I don't say that too often about Martinsville. I'm always excited to learn and get better. Very excited to see what we'll have there.”
Read Also:
NASCAR CupGibbs, Spire and Gabehart argue over contempt and injunction
NASCAR CupSpire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
NASCAR CupKeselowski still tight-lipped on RFK exit; appreciating the process of free agency
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Matt Weaver
NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
1 h
NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992
Ryan Blaney kind of faces a must-win scenario this weekend at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Ryan Blaney kind of faces a must-win scenario this weekend at Phoenix
Catching Larson in the NASCAR Chase has to start at track where 'I suck'
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Catching Larson in the NASCAR Chase has to start at track where 'I suck'
Latest news
Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
13 min
Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season
Tyler Reddick really needed NASCAR Phoenix win for several reasons
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
16 min
Tyler Reddick really needed NASCAR Phoenix win for several reasons
Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
1 h
Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss
NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
1 h
NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe