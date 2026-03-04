US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete
Cable news earned significant viewership numbers
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
The NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas drew 3.933 million viewers on over-the-air FOX.
This number is down from the 4.132 million this same race earned last year but there are several broader television factors to consider when parsing the numbers. Due to the United States military action in Iran over the weekend, cable television networks saw a 93 percent year-over-year increase and 64 percent week-over-week increase.
These numbers are via Nielsen’s "Big Data + Panel" metric, which also showed NASCAR as the most watched sporting event of the weekend over the New York Knicks vs San Antonia Spurs game, which earned 2.7 million viewers on ABC and the PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic, which drew 2.5 million on NBC.
The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Circuit of the Americas drew 1.1 million viewers on The CW down four percent year-over-year with 1.4 million viewers watching the finish.
Similar to the Cup Series race, Saturday’s sporting events also faced increased viewership from cable news. Cable news viewership was up more than three times what those channels drew the weekend before.
The same dynamic applies to the Craftsman Truck Series race earlier on Saturday on the Streets of St Petersburg on FOX. The first ever event on a street course for the division drew one million viewers.
There is no direct comparison since this was a first-time companion event with the IndyCar Series.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start
NASCAR suspends two Ross Chastain crew members for runaway wheel
Straight mode, superclipping, compression ratio: F1 2026 terminology
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments