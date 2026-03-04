Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete

Cable news earned significant viewership numbers

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Published:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas drew 3.933 million viewers on over-the-air FOX.

This number is down from the 4.132 million this same race earned last year but there are several broader television factors to consider when parsing the numbers. Due to the United States military action in Iran over the weekend, cable television networks saw a 93 percent year-over-year increase and 64 percent week-over-week increase.

These numbers are via Nielsen’s "Big Data + Panel" metric, which also showed NASCAR as  the most watched sporting event of the weekend over the New York Knicks vs San Antonia Spurs game, which earned 2.7 million viewers on ABC and the PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic, which drew 2.5 million on NBC.

 

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Circuit of the Americas drew 1.1 million viewers on The CW down four percent year-over-year with 1.4 million viewers watching the finish.

Similar to the Cup Series race, Saturday’s sporting events also faced increased viewership from cable news. Cable news viewership was up more than three times what those channels drew the weekend before.

The same dynamic applies to the Craftsman Truck Series race earlier on Saturday on the Streets of St Petersburg on FOX. The first ever event on a street course for the division drew one million viewers.

There is no direct comparison since this was a first-time companion event with the IndyCar Series.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR suspends two Ross Chastain crew members for runaway wheel

Top Comments

More from
Matt Weaver

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start

NASCAR
NASCAR
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start

NASCAR Cup spotter to make ARCA driving debut at Hickory

ARCA
ARCA
NASCAR Cup spotter to make ARCA driving debut at Hickory

Judge issues limited restraining order against Chris Gabehart in Gibbs lawsuit

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Judge issues limited restraining order against Chris Gabehart in Gibbs lawsuit

Latest news

US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start

NASCAR
NAS NASCAR
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start

NASCAR suspends two Ross Chastain crew members for runaway wheel

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR suspends two Ross Chastain crew members for runaway wheel

Straight mode, superclipping, compression ratio: F1 2026 terminology

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Straight mode, superclipping, compression ratio: F1 2026 terminology