Subscribe
Previous / 2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results Next / Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago
NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course News

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Many of his fellow competitors in Sunday’s Chicago Street Race were well-versed on the racing accomplishments of Shane van Gisbergen, but were still impressed with his victory on debut.

Jim Utter
By:
Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

In fact, several of the drivers who battled Van Gisbergen down to the end in Sunday’s race said the Kiwi’s performance was entertaining, but also a little humbling.

The three-time Supercars champion looked to be a contender all weekend on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course in the Grant Park of downtown Chicago. He was fastest in Saturday’s practice and came up just short in qualifying for the pole and started third.

Pitting late for new tires, van Gisbergen patiently drove back through the field, grabbed the lead and held on to it in a two-lap overtime.

“He was in a league of his own, and in my opinion, put on a really big-time clinic,” said Chase Elliott, one of the Cup series’ top road course drivers. “I don’t want to speak for everybody else, but he made me look bad, and I kind of think the rest of us, too.

“He’s going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are.”

Kyle Larson, who ended up fourth and was passed by van Gisbergen late in the race, said he was amazed at his performance late in the race.

“It was so fun to watch from my view,” Larson said. “When he got to my back bumper, I felt like I pieced together a really good section and I thought for sure I’d look in the mirror and I was going to be like two car lengths or something in front of him, and he was glued to my back bumper.

“I was like, ‘Holy s---, this guy is flying.’ He was able to get by me, and then I got to watch the show.”

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Busch, who finished fifth on Sunday, said he was not surprised with van Gisbergen’s performance considering Supercars are heavier cars like the Cup Series’ Next Gen and the Kiwi’s experience in street and road racing.

“He’s probably, I don’t know, four, five, eight years ahead of us in this sort of car in the things that he’s done with the V-8 Supercars,” Busch said. “I’ve worked with him before as a teammate with the Lexus program down at the Daytona 24 Hours.

“Yeah, saw he was talented in that car. We were all really fast, so he always kept probably the quickest time for the team the whole time we were down there for Daytona. He is no slouch. I knew he would be good when he came over.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing

Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing

NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen

NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future

Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future

Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future

Trackhouse Racing Team More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge

Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

SUPC Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

SGT Super GT

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete' Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe