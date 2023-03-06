Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Both of 23XI Racing’s fulltime drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, had failed to finish either of the season’s first two races at Daytona and Auto Club Speedway.

Reddick had wrecked out of both races while Wallace wrecked out of Daytona and experienced an engine failure last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

On Sunday, however, the tide began to turn.

Wallace, in his No. 23 Toyota, qualified 13th and ran in the top-10 much of the race. A late-race accident sent the race into a two-lap overtime.

With the help of a two-tire pit stop, Wallace was able to rally to fourth on the final lap of overtime, his best finish since he won at Kansas last fall.

“I will say that I hate two tires, it’s never worked for me. I’ve always been plowing tight. Bootie (Barker, crew chief) and the team did a great job and it fired off money there,” Wallace said. “I thought we were going to settle for sixth right before that caution came out and I think that’s about where we were all day.

“We have a lot of stuff to work on, but a good, solid day. Finally able to finish a race where we deserve.”

When the late race caution came out, Wallace said “the gloves were off.”

“You just have to go out there and fight and scrap,” he said. “Proud of our team to come home fourth. Just try to keep it going now.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Wallace said the struggles early in the season have proved a valuable experience. “Never stop fighting and never give up,” he said.

Reddick got off to a rough start this weekend when the team needed to replace the engine in his No. 45 Toyota and he did not participate in either practice or qualifying on Saturday.

Because of the engine change, Reddick had to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field but ran consistently throughout day and finished 15th.