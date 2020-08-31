NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
66 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Watch: How to vinyl wrap a NASCAR Cup stock car

When we see cars on the racetrack looking resplendent in their sponsor liveries, how do the teams make them look so good – especially when we see the schemes change race to race?

Check out this timelapse video of the Rick Ware Racing No.27 Ford Mustang, driven by JJ Yeley, being vinyl wrapped in special NASCAR Heat 5 logos to celebrate an Xbox Live Gold promotion at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

And be sure to check out all the latest news and offers on the NASCAR Heat 5 website, so you can taste the thrills of stock car racing from your home.

Car of J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games

Car of J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games
Photo by: Uncredited

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games, Kaz Grala, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games, Kaz Grala, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

