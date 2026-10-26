NASCAR Cup Talladega II

What happened to Austin Hill at the end of Talladega NASCAR Cup race?

Hill abruptly slowed while challenging Stenhouse for the race win in a heartbreaking end to an incredible run for the Richard Childress Racing driver

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:55 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Austin Hill is one of the most impressive drivers at drafting tracks in the secondary level of NASCAR, earning four wins at Daytona, two at Talladega, and five at the reconfigured Atlanta.

While still fairly new to the Cup Series, he got to showcase some of that superspeedway prowess this weekend. Driving the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, he qualified on the outside of the front row, led six laps, and was in contention for the race win.

He was pushing Kyle Larson ahead of the pack on the final restart, but shuffled him out as he made a daring three-wide pass on the white flag lap. He was suddenly second, chasing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. down for what could have been his first-ever Cup win at the exit of Turn 4.

Abruptly, the No. 33 then slowed and pulled down to the apron, finishing 14th as the last driver on the lead lap in a heartbreaking end for Hill. It was shaping up to be career-best day with a potential win in sight, only for it to crumble in the final seconds of the event.

But what actually happened?

“We were close," said Hill after the race. "Our United Rentals Chevrolet was good and we worked all day to put ourselves in a position at the end. Made moves when we had to, pushed and stayed in line when we needed to. The car had speed and I’m proud of the work the guys put in to qualify on the front row and have a shot at the win.

"Just lost power coming to the checkered.”

If you ride along with Hill via the onboard camera, the team tells him to back up to Gilliland to get a run on Stenhouse, which he does. After that, he's told: "Hold it wide open, take him one way or another here."

But right as Hill went to pounce on Stenhouse for the race win, the car suddenly lost speed and cut out as he quickly yanked it down onto the apron. The spotter speculated that they were out of fuel as he crawled across the line at 120mph, and decreasing.

"[Inaudible] I completely lost power," radioed Hill.

"You lost power, altogether?"

"Yep, f*** those switches. I'm never doing that again."

It's unclear what switch he was referring to, but it was possibly the fuel reserve switch. He finally got the car re-fired down the backstretch on the cool-down lap, and drove it back to the pits without further issue.

Hill is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series next year for the first time in his career, filling the renumbered RCR seat after the tragic passing of Kyle Busch earlier this year.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Yellow line debate divides NASCAR fans after Talladega Cup finish

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Yellow line debate divides NASCAR fans after Talladega Cup finish



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



8 h



Yellow line debate divides NASCAR fans after Talladega Cup finish





Ricky Stenhouse Jr. explains why he lost Talladega Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



12 h



Ricky Stenhouse Jr. explains why he lost Talladega Cup race





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Austin Hill





NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole





Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen clash at Kansas; tense RCR radio exchange follows



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Kansas II



Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen clash at Kansas; tense RCR radio exchange follows





Lucas Oil to retire blue paint scheme in honor of Kyle Busch, with one exception



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Lucas Oil to retire blue paint scheme in honor of Kyle Busch, with one exception

More from

Richard Childress Racing





Jesse Love barely holds off Sam Mayer for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Phoenix



NASCAR O'Reilly



NASCAR O'Reilly



Phoenix II



Jesse Love barely holds off Sam Mayer for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Phoenix





Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish





The most unexpected driver and team breakups in modern NASCAR Cup history



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



The most unexpected driver and team breakups in modern NASCAR Cup history

Latest news





What happened to Austin Hill at the end of Talladega NASCAR Cup race?



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



13 min



What happened to Austin Hill at the end of Talladega NASCAR Cup race?





Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph



WRC



WRC WRC 44 min



Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph





Franco Colapinto responds to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial comment about him



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



Franco Colapinto responds to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial comment about him





WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing



Other rally



Misc Other rally 2 h



WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe