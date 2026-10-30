NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

What Kyle Larson needs to do to clinch NASCAR Cup title early at Martinsville

A driver hasn't wrapped up the NASCAR Cup Series title early in 23 years, but it could happen this weekend

Nick DeGroot

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 1:05 PM

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Kyle Larson celebrates with team in Victory Lane, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson celebrates with team in Victory Lane, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Karl Anderson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Entering Martinsville Speedway, it will take a lot for the Joe Gibbs Racing trio of contenders to put the pressure back on championship leader Kyle Larson. The more likely outcome is that Larson actually manages to clinch the title one race early.

That's an outcome that was impossible under the 2014-2025 playoff format, and still didn't happen during the Chase era between 2004 and 2013 (despite Jimmie Johnson's dominance). No, it hasn't happened since the final year of the full-season points format in 2003, when Matt Kenseth became the last-ever Winston Cup champion.

But what exactly does Larson need to do this weekend to clinch the title early? 

The Facts

Clinch scenarios

Points scenarios do not factor in ties and tiebreakers

Note: Larson currently wins tiebreakers against Bell, Logano, and Blaney, but loses tiebreakers against Reddick, Hamlin, and Briscoe

Watch: Gordon pumps brakes on potential championship clinch at Martinsville

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