NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

What Kyle Larson needs to do to clinch NASCAR Cup title early at Martinsville

A driver hasn't wrapped up the NASCAR Cup Series title early in 23 years, but it could happen this weekend

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 1:05 PM

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Kyle Larson celebrates with team in Victory Lane, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Karl Anderson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Entering Martinsville Speedway, it will take a lot for the Joe Gibbs Racing trio of contenders to put the pressure back on championship leader Kyle Larson. The more likely outcome is that Larson actually manages to clinch the title one race early.

That's an outcome that was impossible under the 2014-2025 playoff format, and still didn't happen during the Chase era between 2004 and 2013 (despite Jimmie Johnson's dominance). No, it hasn't happened since the final year of the full-season points format in 2003, when Matt Kenseth became the last-ever Winston Cup champion.

But what exactly does Larson need to do this weekend to clinch the title early?

The Facts

Kyle Larson holds a 73pt lead over Denny Hamlin, 74pt lead over Christopher Bell, and 79pt lead over Chase Briscoe.

It is impossible for Larson to clinch the title early if he does not out-score Hamlin and Bell at Martinsville

The drivers from eighth on back in the Chase are mathematically eliminated, but every driver inside the top seven still has a mathematical shot

The maximum number of points a driver can earn in a race is 76 -- +55 for a race win; +20 for winning both stages; +1 for fastest lap

Second place in every race earns 35 points, and then it decreases by one for every position until 36th place, which is worth one point)

Stage winners earn 10pts, decreasing by one point down to P10, which awards one point

The minimum number of points a driver can earn in a race is one (for 36th or worse)

Clinch scenarios

Points scenarios do not factor in ties and tiebreakers

Larson must leave Martinsville with a 77pt lead over whichever driver is second in the standings to officially clinch the title, and Larson only needs to start the final race of the year if he leaves Martinsville with a 76pt advantage

over whichever driver is second in the standings to officially clinch the title, and If Larson scores 59 points , which he can only do by winning the race plus earning four stage points or three stage points + fastest lap, he clinches regardless of what any other driver does, while assuming all contenders start the final race of the year

, which he can only do by winning the race plus earning four stage points or three stage points + fastest lap, he clinches regardless of what any other driver does, while assuming all contenders start the final race of the year Larson must gain at least four points on Hamlin to officially eliminate him from title contention, or three points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year

to officially eliminate him from title contention, or three points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year Larson must gain at least three points on Bell to officially eliminate him from title contention, or two points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year

to officially eliminate him from title contention, or two points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year Larson must not lose more than two points to Briscoe to officially eliminate him from title contention, or three points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year

to officially eliminate him from title contention, or three points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year Larson must not lose more than 23 points to Logano to officially eliminate him from title contention, or 24 points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year

to officially eliminate him from title contention, or 24 points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year Larson must not lose more than 30 points to Blaney to officially eliminate him from title contention, or 31 points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year

to officially eliminate him from title contention, or 31 points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year Larson must not lose more than 49 points to Reddick to officially eliminate him from title contention, or 50 points assuming both contenders start the final race of the year

Note: Larson currently wins tiebreakers against Bell, Logano, and Blaney, but loses tiebreakers against Reddick, Hamlin, and Briscoe

Watch: Gordon pumps brakes on potential championship clinch at Martinsville

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